Michigan State went toe-to-toe with the No. 3-ranked Purdue Boilermakers, but unfortunately came up short by a final score of 64-63. This loss dropped the Spartans to 12-6 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten. Coming off back-to-back losses, there is no time to sulk on it as the Spartans welcome in the No. 23-ranked Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time on FS1. The Spartans will have to shake off the tough loss to Purdue and take advantage of a big opportunity to get not only a Big Ten win, but also a win against a ranked opponent. The Scarlet Knights (13-5, 5-2) are coming off a 68-64 win in overtime against Ohio State and currently sit in second place in the Big Ten.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Jr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” Fr.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Sr.) 3 - Jaden Akins (6’4” So.), Pierre Brooks II (6’5” So.) 4 - Joey Hauser (6’9” Sr.), Jason Whitens (6’6” Sr.) 5 - Mady Sissoko (6’9” Jr.), Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Fr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” Fr.) Injured: Malik Hall (6’8” Sr.) Rankings & Ratings: RV (AP), RV (Coaches), No. 42 (NET), No. 40 (Kenpom), No. 45 (Barttorvik)

Coach Tom Izzo said after the Purdue game, “There aren't many times I go into losing locker room and thank my team for competing, tell them how proud I was of them for competing." Izzo added, "I believe we competed well enough to win the game and give (Purdue) credit. They made a couple of plays at the end to win it and we didn’t." This could not be more true as the Spartans battled and took one of the best teams not only in the conference, but in the country, to the brink. Michigan State not only had to deal with this loss, but also with the news of forward Malik Hall's injury, which at this point, his status is up in the air and it is unclear when he will return. What we do know is that Hall will be out again in this game versus Rutgers, and others will have to step up. In the game versus Purdue, guard Tyson Walker had a phenomenal game, scoring 30 points, with 16 of them coming in the second half. Walker was in a zone that all basketball players dream of being in, hitting 52.2% his shots and making four 3-pointers. Walker also had some help from his back-court mate, A.J. Hoggard, who again had another stat-filling game with 14 points, eight assists, and three rebounds. The Michigan State back-court will be challenged in this game against Rutgers as the Scarlet Knights have arguably one of the best defensive back-courts in the conference withh Caleb McConnell, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and Paul Mulcahy. It is not just the guards who specializes in defense, but the whole Rutgers team is very defense-oriented. The Spartans must take care of the ball in this game as Rutgers is a team that values ball pressure and aggressive defense, and forces you into making mistakes. The Spartans must be able to be disciplined in the front-court as well against Rutgers' Cliff Omoruyi, who is a presence down low, not only offensively, but defensively as well. Look for freshman Carson Cooper to continue his stretch of good play, and also for Mady Sissoko to try to match Omoruyi physically. This is a game that could easily turn into a rock fight, which benefits Rutgers, so look for the back-court to get out and run to get easy baskets in transition before Rutgers can set its defense.

Rutgers: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - Paul Mulcahy (6’7” Sr.) 2 - Caleb McConnell (6’7” Sr.) 3 - Cam Spencer (6’4” Sr.), Aundre Hyatt (6’6” Jr.) 4 - Mawot Mag (6’7” Jr.) 5 - Clifford Omoruyi (6’11” Jr.), Dean Reiber (6’10” Jr.) Injured: Rankings & Ratings: 23 (AP), RV (Coaches), No.18 (NET), No.15 (Kenpom), No. 10 (Barttorvik)

Head coach Steve Pikiell is in his sixth season with the Rutgers Scarlett Knights, and what he has done with the program has been impressive. Across the Big Ten Conference, the Scarlet Knights are known as a team that is tough, and a squad that is always going to be one of the best defensive teams in the conference on any given night. If you aren't ready for Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights will make you pay. The Scarlet Knights are a veteran team with mostly all of their rotation being upperclassmen. The majority of players on Rutgers have seen it all, and aren't phased by the moment. The Scarlet Knights are the only team to knock off Purdue this year (in West Lafayette, Indiana at that) and already hold some pretty impressive wins that will help them come tourney time. Rutgers relies heavily on the team's veteran back-court in Mulcahy and McConnell to control the game and be defensive menaces, while wing Cam Spencer is someone who is wired to score. In Rutgers' most recent victory against Ohio State, Spencer had 21 points, six assists, six rebounds and four steals, with 16 of those points coming in the second half. Down low, Omoruyi is a physical specimen standing at 6-foot-11 and weighing 240 pounds. Omoruyi uses this size to overpower you for dunks and also is an elite rim-protector. It won't always be pretty with the Scarlet Knights, but they don't care, they just want to win by any means necessary

Game Breakdown and Prediction