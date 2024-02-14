The Michigan State men's basketball team was able to grab a massive win at home versus Illinois in its last outing, but now the Spartans must refocus as the squad travels to Happy Valley for a road game versus Penn State. This game will take place at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will air live on FOX. The Spartans (15-9 overall, 7-6 in Big Ten play) are coming off an 88-80 victory over the then No. 10-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini in a up-tempo, high-scoring game, while the Penn State Nittany Lions (12-12 overall, 6-7 in Big Ten play) are coming off a tough loss to Northwestern. In the first meeting, Michigan State was able to win handily at home, 92-61, but now the Spartans must travel to Penn State where an improved Nittany Lions team will certainly have revenge on the mind.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Sr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” So.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Graduate Sr.) 3 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Jr.), Coen Carr (6’5” Fr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" Fr.) 4 - Malik Hall (6’8” Graduate Sr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" Fr.) 5 - Mady Sissoko (6’9” Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Jaxon Kohler (6’9” So.) Injured: Jeremy Fears Jr. (6'2" Fr.) Rankings & Ratings: No. N/A, RV (AP), No. N/A, RV (Coaches), No. 22 (NET), No. 15 (Kenpom), No. 15 (Barttorvik)

Most recently, Michigan State picked up a massive and much-needed Quad One victory, as the Spartans were able to knock off the Illinois Fighting Illini by eight points. It wasn't easy, and MSU had to fight its way back into the lead in the second half, but the Spartans showed a lot of grit and resilience last weekend, which are traits many fans want to more of out of MSU. Michigan State had four players in double figures against Illinois, and had a huge late-game run to secure the victory. Senior point guard A.J. Hoggard tied his career-high with 23 points, hitting 12-of-13 shots from the free-throw line, and adding five assists compared to zero turnovers. Graduate senior forward Malik Hall had 22 points and five rebounds, while graduate senior guard Tyson Walker finished with 19 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals. Meanwhile, junior guard Jaden Akins added 10 points, six rebounds and two assists. It was a great overall performance from the veterans on the team, who really dug in on both ends of the floor late in the game to secure a victory over a top-10 ranked Fighting Illini team. The win over Illinois improved Michigan State's home record to 13-2 on the 2023-2024 campaign. Playing at the Breslin Center has not been an issue for the Spartans, but unfortunately, playing on the road has been a problem for this team. MSU enters Wednesday game in Happy Valley with just a 1-5 record in true road games this season. The Spartans have to keep the momentum going and find a way to win at the Bryce Jordan Center against the Nittany Lions.

Penn State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Ace Baldwin Jr. (6'1" Sr.), D'Marco Dunn (6'5" Jr.) 2 - Kanye Clary (5'11" So.), Nick Kern Jr. (6'6" Jr.) 3 - Puff Johnson (6'8" Sr.), Leo O'Boyle (6'7" Sr.) 4 - Zach Hicks (6'8" Jr.) 5 - Qudus Wahab (6'11" Sr.) Injured: Rankings & Ratings: No. N/A, RV (AP), No. N/A, RV (Coaches), No. 96 (NET), No. 90 (Kenpom), No. 87 (Barttorvik)

Penn State had started to put things together after beating Rutgers and Indiana on the road and Iowa at home as underdogs in all three games. But on Sunday in Evanston, Illinois, the Nittany Lions fell to Northwestern, 68-63, as a seven-point underdog to break their three-game winning streak. In PSU's loss at Northwestern, Nick Kern Jr. led the Nittany Lions with 18 points, while VCU transfer guard Ace Baldwin Jr. added 17 points and eight assists. Kanye Cleary leads the Nittany Lions with 17.1 points per game on 46.1% shooting (38.2% on 3-point attempts). Baldwin Jr. adds 14.1 points and 5.4 assists per game on 39.9% shooting (34.3% from 3-point range). Overall, Penn State allows 73.3 points per game on 45.6% shooting (31% allowed on 3-point attempts). The Nittany Lions average 76 points per game, while shooting 44.1% from the field and 32.3% from long range (253rd nationally). Their biggest weakness is on the boards, where they rank 330th in rebound margin (-5.3). The Nittany Lions appear to be a better basketball team than the first time the Spartans played them in early January, and winning on the road in the Big Ten is difficult, but Michigan State should still have the advantage on the glass and elsewhere.

Game Breakdown and Prediction

Coming off a great home win, the Spartans can ill afford to lose a game on the road against an opponent that is ranked in the 100s of most metrics rankings. Michigan State needs a road victory to make its tournament resume even more secure, and must avoid adding this game into the "bad loss" column. The backcourt of Walker and Hoggard (who is playing back in his home state of Pennsylvania) both showing up and playing to their ability will be massive on Wednesday night, and if that happens, the Spartans should cruise to a victory. MSU shot 56.3% from the field in the first game against the Nittany Lions last month and I think that will continue on the road. Prediction: Michigan State 77, Penn State 70