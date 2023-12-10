After a setback at home versus Wisconsin in a 70-57 loss, Michigan State goes on the road to Nebraska to battle the Cornhuskers in a Sunday night Big Ten game. This will mark the first true road game of the 2023-2024 season for the Spartans, as MSU played both Duke (Chicago) and Arizona (Palm Springs) in neutral-site games. Both the Spartans and Cornhuskers are coming into this game after dropping their first game in Big Ten play and are looking to get back on track in the conference. Nebraska is coming off a 76-65 loss on the road against Minnesota, while Michigan State is coming off the aforementioned double-digit loss to Wisconsin at home. Sunday's game will take place at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Sr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” So.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Graduate Sr.), Jeremy Fears Jr. (6'2" Fr.) 3 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Jr.), Coen Carr (6’5” Fr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" Fr.) 4 - Malik Hall (6’8” Graduate Sr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" Fr.) 5 - Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Mady Sissoko (6’9” Sr.) Injured: Jaxon Kohler (6’9” So.) Rankings & Ratings: No. N/A (AP), No. N/A (Coaches), No. 85(NET), No.28 (Kenpom), No.20 (Barttorvik)

The trend of slow starts for the Michigan State Spartans continued as the team missed seven out of eight shots to start the game versus Wisconsin on Tuesday and they never truly felt like they were in rhythm. Michigan State attempted to make a run in the second half against the Badgers, as guard Tyson Walker scored 22 points and guard A.J. Hoggard finished the game with 14 points, seven assists and just two turnovers. However, it was too little, too late, and the poor start led to another loss for the Spartans. MSU struggled to get stops against the Badgers, and when they did get stops, they struggled to control the defensive rebounds. Wisconsin dominated on the glass, recording 36 rebounds to Michigan State's 22. The Badgers amassed 11 offensive rebounds compared to just five for MSU. That played a big factor in the loss as well. Walker has been a mainstay for the Spartans, but in order to get back on track, Michigan State will need consistent play from everyone else — especially the veterans on the team. MSU will attempt to do that on Sunday against Nebraska.

Nerbraska: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Keisei Tominaga (6'2" Sr.) 2 - Jamarques Lawrence (6'3" So.), CJ Wilcher (6'5" Jr.) 3 - Brice Williams (6'7" Jr.), Juwan Gary (6'6" Jr.) 4 - Josiah Allick (6'8" Sr.) 5 - Rienk Mast (6'10" Jr.) Injured: Rankings & Ratings: No. N/A (AP), No. N/A (Coaches), No. 75(NET), No.68 (Kenpom), No. 42(Barttorvik)

After a hot start to the season, Nebraska has dropped its last two games against top-10-ranked Creighton and on the road against Minnesota. The Cornhuskers are led by their microwave scorer in guard Keisei Tominaga, who is one of the best scorers in the country when he gets going. But unlike years in the past the Cornhuskers are getting great contributions from other members off the team. The Huskers are lead by junior transfer Brice Williams, who averages 14 points per game, which is tied for the team lead with Tominaga. In the front court, two transfers have been quietly playing extremely well in Josiah Allick and Rienk Mast. Mast averages about 13 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, while Allick averages 6.8 points and 5.6 rebounds. He also does all the dirty work for this Nebraska team. This Cornhuskers squad is one the can fill it up and is looking to show the Big Ten that they aren't the same Nebraska of past years.

Game Prediction and Breakdown

Nebraska is always a tougher place to play then people realize, but I truly think this is the game where Michigan State finds some type of swagger. After a loss a home against Wisconsin, it is gut-check time for the Spartans because if they lose this game, the season can go south quickly. It's a log season, but MSU cannot afford to start 0-2 in conference play. The Huskers bolster a 7-2 record, but that is mainly attributed to the light non-conference schedule they've played. I think the Spartans, with nearly a week of practice and a reality check from head coach Tom Izzo, find a way to all this one out on the road. Prediction: Michigan State 75, Nebraska 69