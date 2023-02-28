Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Jr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” Fr.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Sr.) 3 - Jaden Akins (6’4” So.), Pierre Brooks II (6’5” So.) 4 - Joey Hauser (6’9” Sr.), Malik Hall (6’8” Sr.) 5 - Mady Sissoko (6’9” Jr.), Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Fr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” Fr.) Injured: Rankings & Ratings: RV (AP), RV (Coaches), No. 32 (NET), No. 28 (Kenpom), No. 27 (Barttorvik)

It is easy to overlook how well Michigan State actually played last time out against Iowa because the game ended in such devastating fashion. The Spartans were hitting on all cylinders offensively, led by guard Tyson Walker once again, who was scoring seemingly at will en route to 31 points, a season-high. Walker was not the only Spartan to find success against the Hawkeyes, as sophomore guard/wing Jaden Akins had himself a day as well, scoring a career-high 21 points. MSU also scored its most points of the year (106), had its highest overall field goal percentage of the season (59.3%) and had its best 3-point percentage of the campaign (73.3%). Going up and down the box score and watching the game, it's hard to deny that the Spartans played great basketball, at least offensively, and should have won the game against Iowa. However, basketball can be a cruel sport at times, and some little things hurt the Spartans down the stretch, including defensive assignments and rebounding. Credit has to go to Iowa as well for its hot shooting late and doing what it needed to somehow earn the improbable victory. The Spartans have been playing good basketball these last couple of games, even the ones that have ended in losses. Attention to detail with rebounding and knowing that this Nebraska team is not the Cornhuskers of the past will be imperative in this game.

Nebraska: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - Sam Griesel (6’7” Sr.), 2 - Keisei Tominaga (6’2” Jr.), Sam Hoiberg (6'0" Fr.) 3 - Jamarques Lawrence (6'3" Fr.) 4 - CJ Wilcher (6’5” So.) 5 - Derrick Walker (6’9” Sr.), Wilheim Breindenbach (6’10” So.) Injured: Emmanuel Bandoumel (6’4 Sr.), Juwan Gary (6’6” Jr.) Rankings & Ratings: N/A (AP), N/A (Coaches), No. 92 (NET), No. 93 (Kenpom), No. 108 (Barttorvik)



Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg and the Cornhuskers have struggled for most of the season, but some slight lineup changes have seen this Nebraska team win five out of its last six games. One of the reasons for this is the insertion of guard Keisei Tominaga into the starting lineup. Tominaga was mainly a bench spark for most of the season, but since entering the starting lineup, he has scored over 20 points in his last six games, including a 30-point outing versus Penn State. Tominaga is not the only end of season player blossoming as of late. Coach Hoiberg's son, Sam Hoiberg, has seen an increased role off the bench where he serves as a Swiss army jack of all trades type of player who impacts winning in different ways. Combining Tominaga, Hoiberg and the rest of the Cornhuskers with one of the most underrated bigs in the Big Ten in Derrick Walker makes Nebraska a dangerous team. Walker, the 6-foot-9 senior, is a powerful post player who uses his frame to get buckets, and also is an anchor on the defensive end. Walker, with the combination of guard Sam Griesel and others on this Nebraska team, form a formidable unit that is currently playing some great basketball. The Cornhuskers, playing at home, will challenge the Spartans.

Game Plan and Prediction

Michigan State will have to be focused in this game, and understand that although the Spartans have beaten Nebraska 10-straight times, this version of the Cornhuskers is hot right now and cannot bee taken lightly. Unlike the Iowa game, I expect this contest to be more of a defensive showing from the Spartans. Although last game's offensive outburst was fun to watch, I look for the Spartans to get back to focusing of stops and rebounding in this one as they will pull out a victory in their last Big Ten regular season road game.

Michigan State 69, Nebraska 63