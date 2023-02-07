The Michigan State Spartans suffered yet another setback with a 61-55 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. This is now back-to-back losses for the Spartans, and losses in five of the past seven games. MSU will return home looking to get a win as the Spartans take on the Maryland Terrapins at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday (ESPN2). The Terrapins are not only one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten, but also in the country right now. After somewhat of a rough start to Big Ten play, the Terps are winners of four-straight games, including a win over the rising Indiana Hoosiers. The Terps blew out the Minnesota Golden Gophers in their last game and currently sit at 16-7 overall and 7-5 in the Big Ten. With that said, Maryland does struggle on the road (2-5). The Spartans (14-9, 6-6) will look to extend their great home record (9-2) and get back in the win column as they square off against the Terps for the first time this year.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Jr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” Fr.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Sr.) 3 - Jaden Akins (6’4” So.), Pierre Brooks II (6’5” So.) 4 - Joey Hauser (6’9” Sr.), Malik Hall (6’8” Sr.), Jason Whitens (6’6” Sr.) 5 - Mady Sissoko (6’9” Jr.), Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Fr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” Fr.) Injured: Rankings & Ratings: N/A (AP), N/A (Coaches), No. 45 (NET), No. 43 (Kenpom), No. 40 (Barttorvik)

Michigan State was never able to get a rhythm going on Saturday against Rutgers, which led to a lackluster offensive output, and the Spartans were unable to stop a second half bridge by RU guard Paul Mulcahy. This has unfortunately become a pattern for the Spartans in the most recent games. Slow starts are prevalent, and defensive stops are not adding up to wins. The Spartans have a great opportunity to play on their home-court in front of MSU fans on Tuesday night, and win that first game to start a streak here to finish the Big Ten season. A big part of some of the early season successes of this Michigan State team was the consistency the Spartans were getting from the back-court. Guards A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker were collectively playing not only good basketball, but consistent basketball. The consistency from them as of late, in particular Hoggard, has hurt this team. Whether Hoggard wants to, or knows it, he is the leader of this basketball team. How he plays has one of the biggest correlations to the outcomes of games. When Hoggard plays well, there seems to be a different swagger, not just with him, but with everyone on the team, coaches included. In order for the Spartans to make a run and finish this Big Ten season strong, MSU will need better play from Hoggard and he's capable of doing so. This presents a great opportunity for Hoggard to show great leadership and respond when a form of adversity hits. The back-court is capable, and this team goes as the guards go. It is not all on the back-court, though. The front-court must step up to help their back-court as well. Forward Malik Hall had maybe one of his worst games as a Spartan against Rutgers in a game where he seemed to never truly get into a rhythm. He is coming off an injury still, so that could attribute to it, but the ceiling of this team raises exponentially if Hall plays up to his ability. Having Hall as a top option on offense — whether it be small forward position, power forward position or even as a center in a small-ball five lineup — makes the team better. Hall must realize his own ability and do what he does best. Hall's increased reliability would also help shoulder some of the load from fellow forward Joey Hauser, who has carried this Spartan team in certain games this year and has been arguably the most consistent player on the team. The Spartans are not in a serious danger zone as far as missing the NCAA Tournament or anything like that as of now, but the pattern of a win followed by two losses is not a formula that will help their chances moving forward. Consistency, fast starts and leadership will be huge in this game against the Terps, so the Spartans must be locked in from the jump.

Maryland: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - Jahmir Young (6’1” Sr.) 2 - Don Carey (6'5" Sr.), Ian Martinez (6'3" Jr.) 3 - Hakim Hart (6'8" Sr.), Patrick Emilien (6’7” Sr.) 4 - Donta Scott (6'8" Sr.) 5 - Julian Reese (6'9" So.) Injured: Rankings & Ratings: RV (AP), RV (Coaches), No. 28 (NET), No. 22 (Kenpom), No. 37 (Barttorvik)

It is all about getting hot at the right time and playing your best basketball going into March, and that is how Maryland is trending currently. In a Big Ten conference that seems to have many teams just alternating wins and losses, outside of Purdue that is, the Terrapins find themselves on a four-game win streak. One thing that has been impressive with the Terps on this winning streak is their defensive versatility and intensity. In the back-court, Jahmir Young and Don Carey do a great job of getting up into offensive players to make them uncomfortable and force turnovers. Along with his good defensive prowess, Young is one of the best scorers in the Big Ten and leads the Terps in scoring, averaging 16 points per game. Young is not alone in contributions as Hakim Hart and Donta Scott have really stepped up during this winning streak. Hart and Scott are somewhat of "tweener" wings/forwards, but they do a great job of using this to their advantage. On offense they are able to exploit mismatches down low or off the dribble, and defensively they have the ability to switch. At the center position, Julian Reese is one of the better underclassmen in the Big Ten. Reese averages close to 11 points per game and almost seven rebounds per contest as well. This is not a team that is particular deep, but Maryland is stellar defensively, and the Terps' main rotation guys are leaned upon heavily.

Game Breakdown and Prediction