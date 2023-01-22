The Michigan State men's basketball team came into this game already fighting somewhat of an uphill battle being on the road in one of the toughest places to play in the Big Ten at Assembly Hall against Indiana. The battle got even tougher when it was announced that guard Tyson Walker has been dealing with an illness all week, forward Malik Hall remained out (despite warming up) and also that forward Race Thompson would be available to play for the Hoosiers. Ultimately, Michigan State lost to Indiana by a final score of 82-69.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL29Eb242aEwxQmgi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vRG9uNmhMMUJoPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1p Y2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChATVNVX0Jhc2tl dGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Jhc2tl dGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2MTcyMzc4OTM0NDkxNDYzNzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Early on, the Spartans looked locked in on both ends of the floor. In particular, it was senior Joey Hauser who was firing on all cylinders in the early going. After going back-and-forth for the early minutes of the game, Hauser was able to spearhead an early 10-0 run that saw the Spartans get out to an early 17-8 lead. Hauser accounted for 11 of those 17 points, and he was doing it in a variety of ways – both knocking down jumpers and also getting to the basket off the bounce as well. For everything the Spartans were doing well offensively early in the first half, there was also some great defense being played specifically on Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Spartan bigs did a great job of determining where Jackson-Davis was catching the ball and made sure to sit on his left hand when he was making a move or going to shoot. The Hoosiers made a mini-run of their own, but a three-ball from MSU guard Jaden Akins made it 20-12 and the Spartans were still in control.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXVzZXImIzM5O3MganVzdCBidWxseWluZyB0aGUgSG9vc2llcnMu IPCfkq88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9CYXNrZXRi YWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbDwvYT4g aGFzIHRoZSBlYXJseSBsZWFkIGluIEJsb29taW5ndG9uLiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vQkFkeGV2aWk5NCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JBZHhl dmlpOTQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgb24gQlROIChA TWljaGlnYW5TdE9uQlROKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L01pY2hpZ2FuU3RPbkJUTi9zdGF0dXMvMTYxNzIwOTkyNzYzMzg5MTMzMD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDIyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UeXNvbiBXYWxrZXIgZG9pbmcgVHlzb24gV2Fsa2VyIHRoaW5ncy4g 8J+YsTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHlzb25XYWxrZXIx Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVHlzb25XYWxrZXIxMzwvYT4geCA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9CYXNrZXRiYWxsP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL01YYlloWXBDZlEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9N WGJZaFlwQ2ZRPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIG9uIEJU TiAoQE1pY2hpZ2FuU3RPbkJUTikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9NaWNoaWdhblN0T25CVE4vc3RhdHVzLzE2MTcyMTQzNzAwNjQ1MzU1 NTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

With everything going well for the Spartans , things started to turn when point guard A.J. Hoggard picked up his second foul on a closeout on IU's CJ Gunn. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo made the decision to bench Hoggard once he picked up his second foul with eight minutes left in the first half. After Hoggard went to the bench, the Hoosiers proceeded to go on a 10-0 run of their own, which led to them taking a 26-25 lead late in the first half. During this run, MSU's offense looked out of sorts without Hoggard on the floor and Jackson-Davis was able to get whatever he wanted down low, and when he didn’t score, he was passing out to open shooters who were knocking down shots. The Hoosiers went on a 21-7 run to end the half and went into halftime up five points at 37-32. The Hoosiers were led by Jackson-Davis, who had 14 points in the first half, while the Spartans were led by Hauser, who had 15 points despite MSU not having a field goal the last four minutes of the half. The second half started positively for the Spartans as they were able to get some easy looks for Walker and a steal and dunk by Akins that saw the Spartans regain the lead at 44-42.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGVhbCDinqHvuI8gc2xhbSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL01TVV9CYXNrZXRiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBN U1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbDwvYT4mIzM5O3MgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9KYWRlbkFraW5zMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASmFk ZW5Ba2luczM8L2E+IGludGVyY2VwdHMgaXQgYW5kIGhhbW1lcnMgaXQgZG93 bi4g8J+RgCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQk1xZE1zZzZ0cyI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JNcWRNc2c2dHM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRl biBOZXR3b3JrIChAQmlnVGVuTmV0d29yaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrL3N0YXR1cy8xNjE3MjI1OTkxMjQ3 NzgxODkwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjIsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==