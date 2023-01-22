Michigan State men's basketball loses to Indiana at Assembly Hall, 82-69
The Michigan State men's basketball team came into this game already fighting somewhat of an uphill battle being on the road in one of the toughest places to play in the Big Ten at Assembly Hall against Indiana.
The battle got even tougher when it was announced that guard Tyson Walker has been dealing with an illness all week, forward Malik Hall remained out (despite warming up) and also that forward Race Thompson would be available to play for the Hoosiers.
Ultimately, Michigan State lost to Indiana by a final score of 82-69.
Early on, the Spartans looked locked in on both ends of the floor. In particular, it was senior Joey Hauser who was firing on all cylinders in the early going.
After going back-and-forth for the early minutes of the game, Hauser was able to spearhead an early 10-0 run that saw the Spartans get out to an early 17-8 lead. Hauser accounted for 11 of those 17 points, and he was doing it in a variety of ways – both knocking down jumpers and also getting to the basket off the bounce as well.
For everything the Spartans were doing well offensively early in the first half, there was also some great defense being played specifically on Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Spartan bigs did a great job of determining where Jackson-Davis was catching the ball and made sure to sit on his left hand when he was making a move or going to shoot. The Hoosiers made a mini-run of their own, but a three-ball from MSU guard Jaden Akins made it 20-12 and the Spartans were still in control.
With everything going well for the Spartans , things started to turn when point guard A.J. Hoggard picked up his second foul on a closeout on IU's CJ Gunn.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo made the decision to bench Hoggard once he picked up his second foul with eight minutes left in the first half. After Hoggard went to the bench, the Hoosiers proceeded to go on a 10-0 run of their own, which led to them taking a 26-25 lead late in the first half.
During this run, MSU's offense looked out of sorts without Hoggard on the floor and Jackson-Davis was able to get whatever he wanted down low, and when he didn’t score, he was passing out to open shooters who were knocking down shots.
The Hoosiers went on a 21-7 run to end the half and went into halftime up five points at 37-32. The Hoosiers were led by Jackson-Davis, who had 14 points in the first half, while the Spartans were led by Hauser, who had 15 points despite MSU not having a field goal the last four minutes of the half.
The second half started positively for the Spartans as they were able to get some easy looks for Walker and a steal and dunk by Akins that saw the Spartans regain the lead at 44-42.
The Hoosiers had an answer for everything the Spartans threw at them, though, as they were able to take advantage of some double-teams in the post, knocking down 3-pointet after 3-pointer. The Hoosiers were on fire from deep, hitting nine of 15 attempts for the game.
The Spartans did their best to try and make a run of their own, but at every turn, Jackson-Davis was able to either score or create for others. Jackson-Davis got whatever he wanted in the second half and the Hoosiers pulled away at the end winning the game, resulting in a 13 point win for IU.
The Spartans were frankly dominated in the second half of this game, unable to get good shots offensively, while also struggling to get stops on the defensive end.
Jackson-Davis had another monster game with 31 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks and four assists. The Spartans did what they could early on with him, but were simply not able to contain him, especially in the second half.
The Spartans were led by Hauser, who had 22 points and six rebounds. Michigan State returns to action Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time as the Spartans welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes into the Breslin Center.