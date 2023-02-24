Coming off of a big win over No. 17 Indiana at home, the Michigan State men's basketball team hits the road to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at noon Eastern Time on Saturday. The game can be watched on ESPN. The Spartans are looking to finish the season strong leading up to the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan State's latest 80-65 win over Indiana was a great start to what could be a string of victories to end the regular season. Iowa, on the other hand, has been struggling somewhat. The Hawkeyes are coming off back-to-back losses versus Northwestern and Wisconsin. Both of these losses occurred on the road, where the Hawkeyes struggle, so they will be happy to be back in the friendly confines of Carver Hawkeye Arena on Saturday. This will the be the second meeting of the season between the Spartans and Hawkeyes. MSU was able to squeak out a win in the first meeting at the Breslin Center by a final score 63-61. Some late buckets by Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins helped the Spartans to edge out a close contest. Although Iowa ultimately lost in the first meeting, the Hawkeyes had multiple opportunities to win the game, so they will be looking to get their revenge this time around.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Jr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” Fr.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Sr.) 3 - Jaden Akins (6’4” So.), Pierre Brooks II (6’5” So.) 4 - Joey Hauser (6’9” Sr.), Malik Hall (6’8” Sr.) 5 - Mady Sissoko (6’9” Jr.), Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Fr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” Fr.) Injured: Rankings & Ratings: RV (AP), RV (Coaches), No. 35 (NET), No. 29 (Kenpom), No. 24 (Barttorvik)

The Spartans are back on the road as they travel to Carver Hawkeye Arena to take on Iowa. In Michigan State's last game, the Spartan guards looked like not only one of the best back-courts in the Big Ten, but in the entire country. Tyson Walker and AJ Hoggard combined for 45 points and nine assists as they helped MSU take down the No. 17-ranked Indiana Hoosiers. The Spartans are a team that seems to go as the back-court goes. When Walker is locked in offensively, there aren't many players in the country who can truly guard him, and when Hoggard plays well, it seems to elevate the team. The Spartans certainly have an advantage with their guard play, and MSU should look to take advantage in this one. The wing battle will be one to certainly look at in this game. Iowa's Kris Murray is one of the best wing players in the country, and it will take a concerted effort to stop him. Michigan State's Malik Hall and Joey Hauser will each have their turn at guarding Murray in this game, but they also need to make him work on the defensive end. At the center position, the Spartans saw another flash from freshman Jaxon Kohler, who played 19 minutes and had himself an impactful game on both ends of the floor versus one of the best bigs in the country in Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis. Mady Sissoko also provided great energy and hustle, which did not go unnoticed by the fans and also his teammates. Freshman Carson Cooper missed the Indiana game, but is expected to be available on Saturday. Iowa's center, Filip Rebraca, is one of the most underappreciated centers in the Big Ten. In the first meeting between Michigan State and Iowa, the senior center had his way with the Spartans, pouring in 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. The Spartans' center rotation will need to take this matchup personally, seeing how Rebraca had his way in the first matchup.

Iowa: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - Ahron Ulis (6’3” Jr.), Dasonte Bowen (6’2” Fr.) 2 - Tony Perkins (6’4” Jr.), Josh Dix (6’5” Fr.) 3 - Connor McCaffery (6’6” Sr.), Payton Sandfort (6’7” So.) 4 - Kris Murray (6’8” Jr.), Patrick McCaffery (6’9” Jr.) 5 - Filip Rebraca (6’9” Sr.) Injured: Rankings & Ratings: N/A (AP), N/A (Coaches), No. 53 (NET), No. 46 (Kenpom), No. 49 (Barttorvik)

The Hawkeyes are on a two-game losing skid and one of the main components of that is due to offensive woes. Iowa has combined to shoot just 6-for-52 over the past two games from 3-point range (11.5%), a stat that is abysmal in it's own right, but especially for a Fran McCaffery-coached Iowa team. The Hawkeyes have some things going for them, though, as they are returning home to play where the team is statistically miles better shooting, and the likelihood that Iowa continues to shoot that bad from distance again is low. One of the players who will be looking to right the ship is star forward Kris Murray. Like his brother Keegan did a year ago, Kris has been putting up some monster numbers, averaging 20 points, eight rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He is also putting up great shooting percentages as well (49.5% overall from the field). Murray, as always, will be at the top of the scouting report and will be the focus of MSU's defense, but Iowa does have other options. Senior center Filip Rebraca has emerged in his second year in the Iowa program after transferring in from North Dakota. Rebraca is a strong post player who isn't afraid to get physical and does all the dirty work for the Hawkeyes. While Rebraca does all the dirty work in the front-court, junior guard Tony Perkins brings that same mentality to the back-court, but he also has the ability to fill it up when he gets going. Perkins might not be the best player in the Big Ten or Iowa, but he thinks he is, and that confidence can lead to some great things for the Hawkeyes. Off the bench, the Hawkeyes have a strong 3-point shooter in Payton Sandfort who doesn't need much space to get his shot off. He's a bit streaky, but if Sandfort gets hot, he can score in bunches and in a hurry from deep. Rounding out the rotation for Iowa are the McCaffery brothers Patrick and Connor. The McCaffery brothers are the glue of this Iowa team, and they make the right plays and contribute to winning any way their team needs it.

Game Breakdown and Prediction