Michigan State returned back to its winning ways on Thursday night, knocking off the 23rd ranked Rutgers Scarlet Knights by a final score of 70-57. Now the Spartans head to Bloomington to take on the Indiana Hoosiers at noon Eastern Time on CBS. Coming off back-to-back home games, the Spartans will be traveling to Assembly Hall for this game, widely considered one of the toughest places to play not only in the Big Ten, but in the country as well. The Hoosiers are coming off back-to-back victories against Wisconsin and Illinois, respectively, and are fighting for their tournament lives. Indiana will be motivated and confident coming into this game.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Jr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” Fr.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Sr.) 3 - Jaden Akins (6’4” So.), Pierre Brooks II (6’5” So.) 4 - Joey Hauser (6’9” Sr.), Jason Whitens (6’6” Sr.) 5 - Mady Sissoko (6’9” Jr.), Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Fr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” Fr.) Injured: Malik Hall (6’8” Sr.) Rankings & Ratings: RV (AP), RV (Coaches), No. 37 (NET), No. 34 (Kenpom), No. 36 (Barttorvik)



On Thursday, Michigan State played like a team that was looking to get off of the mini-skid it was on, and the squad got back to its winning ways against Rutgers. Stop me if you have heard this before: "Michigan State's back-court once again performed well." Well, I have no choice but to keep saying it because it once again was true in the previous game against the Scarlet Knights. A.J. Hoggard led the team in scoring with 16 points but he also had seven assists and three rebounds. His East Coast back-court mate Tyson Walker had 12 points to go along with four steals as he was a defensive menace all game with his quick hands. Something to look out for in Sunday's game against Indiana will be how Jaxon Kohler builds on his coming out party against Rutgers. Kohler had his first career double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while also showing a defensive presence with three blocks as well. Kohler did all this in a season high 23 minutes, which going forward, could prove beneficial if head coach Tom Izzo can have another viable option in the front-court since Mady Sissoko has been somewhat struggling as of late. Combine that with the fact that Carson Cooper has shown flashes over the last couple games, it will be interesting to see the direction of the center position as we move along in the Big Ten season. The Spartans continue to hang their hat on playing hard and leaning on their veteran guys to find a way to win games. MSU will have another challenge ahead with trying to contain a perennial first-team all-conference player in Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Indiana: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - Jalen Hood-Schifino (6’6” Fr.) 2 - Trey Galloway (6’4” Jr.), Tamar Bates (6'5" So) 3 - Miller Kopp (6’7” Sr.) 4 - Jordan Geronimo (6’6” Jr.) 5 - Trayce Jackson-Davis (6'9" Sr.), Malik Reneau (6'9" Fr.) Possibly Injured: Race Thompson (6’8” Sr.), Xavier Johnson (6'3" Sr.) Rankings & Ratings: N/A (AP), N/A (Coaches), No. 23 (NET), No. 19 (Kenpom), No. 31 (Barttorvik)

Coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers were a team in turmoil about a week-and-a-half ago. Indiana had lost three-straight games and were having people questioning the team's effort on social media, which as you can guess, the players did not take to kindly to. One thing that can fix turmoil, though, is some good old-fashioned wins. The Hoosiers are surely feeling much better about themselves after securing a home win versus Wisconsin and then being able to go into State Farm Arena and get a road win versus Illinois. The common denominator in those wins was the play of senior center Trayce Jackson-Davis. When Jackson-Davis plays to his ability, he is a first-team All-American type of talent. Against Illinois, Jackson-Davis put up a ridiculous state line of 35 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks in a truly dominating performance. Another player who makes the Hoosiers go is freshman sensation Jalen Hood-Schifino. The 6-foot-6 point guard is an NBA-level talent who has the ability to get his or get others involved using his size and ball handling ability. Like the Spartans with Malik Hall, the Hoosiers have dealt with injuries as well, losing two starters in Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson. Their absence has allowed others to step up in their place, though. Over the last two game, juniors Trey Galloway and Jordan Geronimo have blossomed into contributors for this Hoosiers team as IU looks to fill the void left by Thompson and Johnson.

Game Breakdown and Prediction