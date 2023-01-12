Michigan State Men's Basketball: Illinois Preview
Michigan State, winners of seven-straight games since dropping its first Big Ten contest, notched a significant road win in Madison over the 18th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday, 69-65, improving to 12-4 overall and 4-1 in conference play.
Michigan State, along with No. 3 Purdue, sit atop the Big Ten standings as the Spartans navigate the teeth of the team's conference schedule. This formidable stretch continues as the Illinois Fighting Illini get set host MSU in Champaign on Friday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time (FS1).
Illinois (11-5, 2-3) has won two-straight games, including a 10-point victory over Wisconsin and a rout of Nebraska in Lincoln. These victories come despite a key player recently departing from the team (more on that shortly).
Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team
1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Jr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” Fr.)
2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Sr.)
3 - Jaden Akins (6’4” So.), Pierre Brooks II (6’5” So.)
4 - Joey Hauser (6’9” Sr.), Malik Hall (6’8” Sr.), Jason Whitens (6’6” Sr.)
5 - Mady Sissoko (6’9” Jr.), Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Fr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” Fr.)
Injured: None
Rankings & Ratings: RV (AP), RV (Coaches), No. 48 (NET), No. 40 (Kenpom), No. 48 (Barttorvik)
With the game seemingly slipping away at Wisconsin, the Spartans converted on their last eight attempts from the field. MSU overcame 14 turnovers (with eight coming in the second half) and a five-point deficit with five-minutes-and-change left in the contest to outlast Wisconsin.
Forward Joey Hauser was decisive, leading all scorers with 20 points, none bigger than the 3-pointer that gave the Spartans the lead with 2:24 to play. Guard A.J. Hoggard., for the second-straight game, put the game on ice with two consecutive tough finishes and a pair of free throws to finish with 10 points.
With everyone healthy, Michigan State is 7-1. Forward Malik Hall’s scoring has remained true to his average (10.9 per game) since returning from a stress reaction in his foot. The veteran swing man has maintained his reputation as the basket-when-you-need-it guy, exploiting paint mismatches for eight timely points Tuesday.
Since returning from a similar injury, Jaden Akins has developed into MSU’s most efficient 3-point shooter at 43.9% and has continued to put his athleticism on display, too, by putting the ball on the floor for more high-percentage finishes. As Akins and Hall continue to get closer to full health, the Spartans continue to play a strong level.
And of course, guard Tyson Walker, who continues to play solid ball, still leads the team with 13.9 points per game.
Michigan State will look to win its eighth game in a row against Illinois, but it won't be easy on the road at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Illinois: Depth Chart and State of the Team
1 - Terrence Shannon Jr. (6’6” Sr.), Jayden Epps (6’2” Fr.)
2 - Sencire Harris (6’4” Fr.), RJ Mendelez (6’7” So.)
3 - Matthew Mayer (6’9” Sr.), Ty Rodgers (6’6” Fr.)
4 - Dain Dainja (6’9” So.)
5 - Coleman Hawkins (6’10” Jr.)
Rankings & Ratings: RV (AP), RV (Coaches), No. 25 (NET), No. 23 (Kenpom), No. 31 (Barttorvik)
Terrence Shannon Jr. has anchored an otherwise inexperienced Illini backcourt. Since transferring from Texas Tech, Shannon has averaged 18.1 points a game. In Illinois' victory over Nebraska, Shannon posted 25 points and 11 rebounds.
The Chicago native also recorded a near-double-double the game prior with 24 points and eight rebounds in the win against Wisconsin.
These latest victories for Illinois came after an 0-3 conference start, and after the news of Skyy Clark, Illinois’ most heralded freshman, announcing his departure from the team for personal reasons. Clark was averaging seven points on just over 24 minutes per game.
As a result, a short and young rotation gets even shorter for the Illini, but it’s a development they seem to have responded well to, winning two games in a row over Big Ten opponents.
Synopsis
The metrics suggest this one will be much tougher than it seems on paper for MSU, which holds the conference's longest winning streak with seven in a row. Illinois has also gained momentum following Clark's departure.
However, the Spartans' back-court, which continues to play better with each game, will be the difference in a matchup where Illinois' young guards will be asked to do a lot. Expect Michigan State to continue its recent stretch of strong play in Champaign despite another difficult road test.