The Michigan State men's basketball team lost on Sunday night to Nebraska by a final score of 77-70. Michigan State wasn't necessarily able to knock off the issue of slow starts on Sunday night, but the Spartans were able to get off to a faster start than usual behind the veteran back-court of A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker, who were able to get to the basket early and often, using their strength to give the Spartans a 10-6 lead early on in the game. Both teams continued to struggle early on, but late in the first half, the Huskers were able to get it going thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers by Keisei Tominaga and Juwan Gary. Another trey shortly after capped an 8-0 run by the Huskers to take the 16-15 lead. Then Michigan State started going on a run of its own spearheaded, by graduate senior forward Malik Hall. Hall was keeping the Huskers off balance by scoring both inside and out.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYWxpayBIYWxsIGlzIEhPVCBpbiB0aGUgZmlyc3QgaGFsZiBmb3Ig PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATVNVX0Jhc2tldGJhbGw8L2E+LiDwn5Sl IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ESUNPSGFKZnJ5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vRElDT0hhSmZyeTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIE1lbiYj Mzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAQjFHTUJCYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IxR01CQmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTczNDAwMDc4MTcyMjg0 OTM1OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxMSwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

Unfortunately for the Spartans as they were going on their run, the Cornhuskers had a run of their own where they were not able to miss from 3-point range. Triples from CJ Wilcher and Gary saw the Huskers once again take the lead in what became a back-and-forth battle between two teams putting on a shot making display.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdCYjMzk7cyByYWluaW5nIDNzIGF0IFBpbm5hY2xlIEJhbmsgQXJl bmEuIOKYlCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0h1c2tlck1C Qj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASHVza2VyTUJCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vN3Y0OFRTVVVZTSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzd2 NDhUU1VVWU08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBNZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFz a2V0YmFsbCAoQEIxR01CQmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9CMUdNQkJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MzQwMDA0OTg2MTU2OTM3Mjk/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Spartans went into halftime with a 34-31 lead, thanks to some gaudy shooting numbers. The Spartans shot 48% from the field and 50% from 3-point range. The Spartans were led by Hall who poured in 11 points in the first half. Jaden Akins and Hoggard both pitched in seven points. The Huskers used the three-ball to keep pace with the Spartans, hitting seven from behind the arc in the first half. The Huskers were led by Gary, who had 10 points in the first half. Unlike the first half, the Spartans were once again haunted by a slow start, as the Huskers outscored the Spartans 11-2 to take a 42-36 lead and force an early timeout by head coach Tom Izzo with 16:23 remaining the first half. Like the first half, Hall and Akins tried to provide an offensive spark for the Spartans, but the Spartans were unable to get stops on the defensive end. The Huskers were both hitting 3-pointers while also shredding the Spartans on backdoor cuts. At the under 12-minute media timeout, the Huskers held a 51-47 lead.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SaWVuayBNYXN0IGNhbiBkaXNoICYjMzk7ZW0uIPCfmI4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IdXNrZXJNQkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEh1c2tlck1CQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3N6NjRvSm9SNmEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zejY0b0pvUjZhPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gTWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBCMUdN QkJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQjFHTUJCYWxs L3N0YXR1cy8xNzM0MDEzMjU0Mzc0OTgyMDg0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDExLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

After a fairly quiet game, when it approached winning tim,e the Spartans' go to player showed up in a big way. Walker scored 11-straight points, which saw the Spartans take a 63-60 lead. This run by Walker seemed to be sparked by a tweak the Spartans made in the lineup. They went to a small-ball lineup with Coen Carr at the power forward spot and Hall at the center spot, which really seemed to open things up on both ends of the floor. Walker scored again with 3:12 left to play, which marked 13-straight points by him for the Spartans. At that point, MSU led 65-63.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MRVQgVFlTT04gQ09PSyDigLzvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ATVNVX0Jhc2tldGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Z aEtjWFNFTDNlIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWWhLY1hTRUwzZTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAQjFHTUJC YWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IxR01CQmFsbC9z dGF0dXMvMTczNDAxNzg5NTc5NjAxOTM2MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

After going back and forth late in the second half, the Cornhuskers were able to get big plays down the stretch from Brice Williams, Tominaga and Rienk Mast, while the Spartans stalled out on the offensive end. The Huskers were able to come out on top by a score of 77-70. The Spartans drop to 4-5 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten play. Nebraska improved to 8-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play. Michigan State's next game will take place Saturday as the Spartans take on the Baylor Bears at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3QwbkYzN2hOT2Yi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90MG5GMzdoTk9mPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1p Y2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChATVNVX0Jhc2tl dGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Jhc2tl dGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MzQwMjM5MjgwMzU1OTg2NjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=