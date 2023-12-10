Advertisement
Michigan State men's basketball falls to Nebraska, 77-70

Tom Izzo versus Nebraska.
Tom Izzo versus Nebraska. (Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports)
Carter Elliott • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
The Michigan State men's basketball team lost on Sunday night to Nebraska by a final score of 77-70.

Michigan State wasn't necessarily able to knock off the issue of slow starts on Sunday night, but the Spartans were able to get off to a faster start than usual behind the veteran back-court of A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker, who were able to get to the basket early and often, using their strength to give the Spartans a 10-6 lead early on in the game.

Both teams continued to struggle early on, but late in the first half, the Huskers were able to get it going thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers by Keisei Tominaga and Juwan Gary. Another trey shortly after capped an 8-0 run by the Huskers to take the 16-15 lead.

Then Michigan State started going on a run of its own spearheaded, by graduate senior forward Malik Hall. Hall was keeping the Huskers off balance by scoring both inside and out.

Unfortunately for the Spartans as they were going on their run, the Cornhuskers had a run of their own where they were not able to miss from 3-point range. Triples from CJ Wilcher and Gary saw the Huskers once again take the lead in what became a back-and-forth battle between two teams putting on a shot making display.

The Spartans went into halftime with a 34-31 lead, thanks to some gaudy shooting numbers.

The Spartans shot 48% from the field and 50% from 3-point range. The Spartans were led by Hall who poured in 11 points in the first half. Jaden Akins and Hoggard both pitched in seven points. The Huskers used the three-ball to keep pace with the Spartans, hitting seven from behind the arc in the first half. The Huskers were led by Gary, who had 10 points in the first half.

Unlike the first half, the Spartans were once again haunted by a slow start, as the Huskers outscored the Spartans 11-2 to take a 42-36 lead and force an early timeout by head coach Tom Izzo with 16:23 remaining the first half.

Like the first half, Hall and Akins tried to provide an offensive spark for the Spartans, but the Spartans were unable to get stops on the defensive end. The Huskers were both hitting 3-pointers while also shredding the Spartans on backdoor cuts.

At the under 12-minute media timeout, the Huskers held a 51-47 lead.

After a fairly quiet game, when it approached winning tim,e the Spartans' go to player showed up in a big way. Walker scored 11-straight points, which saw the Spartans take a 63-60 lead.

This run by Walker seemed to be sparked by a tweak the Spartans made in the lineup. They went to a small-ball lineup with Coen Carr at the power forward spot and Hall at the center spot, which really seemed to open things up on both ends of the floor.

Walker scored again with 3:12 left to play, which marked 13-straight points by him for the Spartans. At that point, MSU led 65-63.

After going back and forth late in the second half, the Cornhuskers were able to get big plays down the stretch from Brice Williams, Tominaga and Rienk Mast, while the Spartans stalled out on the offensive end.

The Huskers were able to come out on top by a score of 77-70. The Spartans drop to 4-5 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten play. Nebraska improved to 8-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

Michigan State's next game will take place Saturday as the Spartans take on the Baylor Bears at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

