Michigan State Men's Basketball: Even-keeled
On Tuesday, Michigan State added Szymon Zapala, a 7-foot center who played for Longwood University last year after three quiet years with Utah State.
Zapala, a native of Zaborze, Poland, started 24 of 35 games for Longwood, averaging 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in nearly 17 minutes of play per game. While Zapala's commitment brings to an end MSU's roster construction, as he will occupy the 13th and final scholarship spot available to the team, it did not provide the finality some fans had yearned for this offseason.
Though I empathize to a degree with the desire for the Spartans to add a bona fide post player who can score and provide rim protection, indications have been conspicuously present that head coach Tom Izzo would seek a center with a less prominent role, if at all.
Despite the overall struggles from the center spot and the transfer of Mady Sissoko to the University of California, the Spartans were absent list after list from post players in the transfer portal. There was also no indication there would be further attrition of the returning centers, regardless of the seeming need to upgrade the position.
No transfer visits were announced or reported, actions which would not be missed by an observant fanbase. Even the often-shrouded process of adding a wing to the roster, which was eventually filled by Frankie Fidler, produced more tangible evidence MSU was working quietly but diligently to address that positional need.
What Zapala gives this roster is an experienced frontcourt player who is entering his fifth collegiate season, an insurance policy of sorts against injury or perhaps ineffectiveness of returners Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper. He solidifies, or perhaps raises, the floor production level of the center position while also not choking off the development and continuity of the position group. While the addition lacks the zeal of a high-profile acquisition for the craving Spartan followers, it does supplement roster needs. In general terms, this is a fine result and meets the requirements the coaching staff was seeking.
I am not going to lecture people on how they should feel about this commitment, the roster, or the program as a whole. I would give space though for confidence in the process - and caution against excessive handwringing grounded in preconceived expectations. Functioning normally after a period of frustration requires a big picture perspective, a taking stock of the situation.
A quick assessment finds Michigan State basketball coming off a disappointing campaign, one which was believed to raise the program out of a malaise of sorts that has now occupied four seasons. Since the conclusion of the season, significant adjustments to the roster have occurred. Mady Sissoko and AJ Hoggard have exited with remaining eligibility, seeking opportunities with other schools. MSU has brought in two transfer players, small forward Frankie Fidler, and center Syzmon Zadala.
Michigan State basketball signing two transfer players in the past three weeks equals their total of scholarship player transfers from 2017-2023. With the inclusion of the three high school signees - combo guard Jase Richardson, shooting guard Kur Teng, and power forward Jesse McCulloch - the Spartans are adding five new members to the team and utilizing all 13 allotted scholarship spots. This is the first time since 2015-2016 the Spartans will be using all 13 scholarships. The manner the roster is being addressed is discernibly different than in years past.
While taking a different tact in building his team, Izzo is also apparently striving to strike a balance with continuity as eight players are set to return for another season. Fidler is the lone newcomer expected to have a prominent role as a starter, assuming the spot vacated by Jaden Akins who is moving to shooting guard.
With Zapala's commitment the Spartans have a taller option with soft hands who can score at the rim, he has flashed the ability to run the court and can be used in high pick and roll action. It is difficult however to gauge how much Zapala can contribute as he played sparingly for three seasons with Utah State prior to having a breakout with Longwood, a low-major program. Zapala did, though, have a significant role in Longwood reaching the Division 1 NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. He primarily occupies the need for depth with a dash of unknown potential. Presumably he also will not require NIL compensation that could create displeasure within the ranks, which is a new reality programs must come to terms with now that players are receiving third-party salaries.
Zapala joining the team fits the assumed risk-benefit analysis. Within the structure of the staff's plan of action to improve the team, this is a positive and a cause for hope for a better outcome for next season. The basis for criticisms is understood, but a focus on the negatives often overemphasizes shortcomings while not acknowledging college basketball is a collection of flawed teams.
It should be noted, deficiencies which do exist with this roster could be mitigated with expert instruction. Michigan State has yet to address the vacancy left by assistant coach Mark Montgomery. The team would greatly benefit from a new hire at assistant coach with an emphasis on frontcourt development. This is an important factor to track and is the next order of business for the short- and long-term improvement of the Michigan State men's basketball program.