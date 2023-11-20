Michigan State men's basketball drops in AP Poll, stays put in Coaches Poll
After starting the second week of the 2023-2024 season with a tough 74-65 loss to the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils, the Michigan State Spartans rebounded with back-to-back wins over Butler and Alcorn State to improved the team's record to 3-2 on the year.
That being said, the 2-1 record for the week was not enough to impress voters in either the Associated Press or USA TODAY coaches polls.
In the Coaches Poll this week, the Spartans remained at No. 19, the same spot as last week, but saw several programs jump them in the process, including Alabama, making the move from No. 22 to No. 15, and Virginia, making the jump from No. 25 to No. 18.
In the AP Poll, the Spartans fell three spots from No. 18 to No. 21 and are now in the middle of several programs that suffered tumbles in this week's poll. Other notable drops around the Spartans include FAU from No. 10 to No. 19, Arkansas from No. 14 to No. 20, and USC from No. 16 to No. 23. Also notable is James Madison, which upset the Spartans 79-76 in the season opener, is one spot below Michigan State at No. 22.
The Spartans will have a strong opportunity to impress voters in Week Three of the season with a matchup against No. 3 Arizona on Thursday afternoon at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California as part of the the Acrisure Classic.
AP Poll Week Three
1. Kansas
2. Purdue
3. Arizona
4. Marquette
5. UConn
6. Houston
7. Tennessee
8. Creighton
9. Duke
10. Miami (FL)
11. Gonzaga
12. Texas A&M
13. Baylor
14. North Carolina
15. Texas
16. Kentucky
17. Alabama
18. Colorado
19. FAU
20. Arkansas
21. Michigan State
22. James Madison
23. USC
24. Virginia
25. Mississippi State
Others Receiving Votes: Memphis 149, BYU 138, Illinois 138, San Diego St. 77, UCLA 75, TCU 69, Iowa St. 67, Villanova 44, Auburn 28, Clemson 12, Oklahoma 10, Princeton 10, Michigan 10, Liberty 7, South Carolina 3, Chattanooga 2, Nevada 1, Drake 1, Colorado St. 1.
Coaches Poll Week Three
1. Kansas
2. Purdue
3. Arizona
4. UConn
5. Marquette
6. Houston
7. Creighton
8. Tennessee
9. Duke
10. Gonzaga
11. Miami (FL)
12. Baylor
13. Texas A&M
14. North Carolina
15. Alabama
16. Kentucky
17. Texas
18. Virginia
19. Michigan State
20. Florida Atlantic
21. Colorado
22. Illinois
23. Memphis
24. UCLA
25. Mississippi State
Others Receiving Votes: Arkansas 83; USC 75; James Madison 60; Villanova 50; TCU 40; Iowa State 35; San Diego State 30; Clemson 30; Auburn 29; BYU 27; Nevada 12; Princeton 11; South Carolina 7; Oregon 2; Liberty 2; Kansas State 2; Florida 2; North Carolina State 1; Iowa 1;
