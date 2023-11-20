After starting the second week of the 2023-2024 season with a tough 74-65 loss to the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils, the Michigan State Spartans rebounded with back-to-back wins over Butler and Alcorn State to improved the team's record to 3-2 on the year.

That being said, the 2-1 record for the week was not enough to impress voters in either the Associated Press or USA TODAY coaches polls.

In the Coaches Poll this week, the Spartans remained at No. 19, the same spot as last week, but saw several programs jump them in the process, including Alabama, making the move from No. 22 to No. 15, and Virginia, making the jump from No. 25 to No. 18.

In the AP Poll, the Spartans fell three spots from No. 18 to No. 21 and are now in the middle of several programs that suffered tumbles in this week's poll. Other notable drops around the Spartans include FAU from No. 10 to No. 19, Arkansas from No. 14 to No. 20, and USC from No. 16 to No. 23. Also notable is James Madison, which upset the Spartans 79-76 in the season opener, is one spot below Michigan State at No. 22.

The Spartans will have a strong opportunity to impress voters in Week Three of the season with a matchup against No. 3 Arizona on Thursday afternoon at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California as part of the the Acrisure Classic.