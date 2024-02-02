While the advanced numbers continue to see Michigan State men's basketball team as an upper echelon team in the country this season, the Spartans can’t seem to escape from themselves in important games to add to their resume.

This team mirrors last year’s squad in many ways; talent is plentiful with many of the same players returning again, but the team has seemed to underachieve. The difference with this year’s team, as Tom Izzo has pointed out often, is more effort-related. Uncharacteristically, the Spartans rank toward the bottom of the conference in rebounding and toward the top in turnover ratio. They were out rebounded last Friday night against Wisconsin 36-22, which ranks even lower than MSU overall in that category.

Limiting second-chance opportunities and getting the offense started quickly from a defensive rebound are usual staples of Izzo teams. He has been vocal about challenging his guards to be more active on the boards moving forward.

Certainly an argument can be made that this year's team really misses the shooting of Joey Hauser as well.

MSU has now entered a stretch of its year where the Spartans should be able to put together a high number of wins and enter March on the right note. Let’s check in where some players are trending heading into February.

Trending up: Malik Hall

The front-court is an area that needed to be improved upon over the course of the season for the Spartans to reach their goals. Although he is listed as a guard, Jaden Akins has been forced to start as an undersized three (small forward) on this team, which moves Hall over to primarily playing power forward.

Aside from a clunker game versus Northwestern on Jan. 7 where he went scoreless, Hall has consistently been solid in all other contests this month. Taking away that game, Hall has scored in double-digits in every game in January, averaging 15.1 points on 57% shooting from the floor.

Hall seems to have more of a burst this year and has mostly avoided the injury bug that has plagued him for much of his career (knock on wood).

The one thing that continues to hinder Hall is foul trouble — there’s been multiple games this season where he's been the Spartans' best player on the floor early in a game before having to sit for foul issues. To be fair, Hall has been forced to guard bigger players as an undersized power forward in many situations this season, but keeping him on the floor will be integral moving forward.

If Hall can limit fouls and stay on the floor longer, the Spartans become a bigger threat.

Trending down: Coen Carr

Carr began his freshman season looking like he could eventually become a valuable piece to the success of this current team. Unfortunately, due to his lack of shooting ability and some defensive mismatches, he’s become somewhat unplayable in many situations.

While the high-flying forward will generate unreal highlight moments, his inability to space the floor on offense has made it hard for him to crack rotations in Big Ten play. Carr has not attempted a 3-point shot this season and has trouble creating offense for himself. In January, he's averaged just 2.2 points and 10.9 minutes per contest.

Getting Carr some sort of playing time this year has and will be valuable for him to adjust to the speed and flow of big time Division I basketball. The offseason will really be the time for him to improve on things so he can be a major contributor next season.

I'd be surprised if Carr becomes more of an offensive factor for the remainder of the season, but keeping a lightning rod like him on the bench is tough. But his time will come, and in the meantime, he will continue to bring the energy and make hustle plays.