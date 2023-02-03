You may have heard that basketball is a game of runs. Much like an individual game, an entire season of college basketball sees its fair share of turbulence, specifically with players. It's entirely in the nature of the game for players to go through hot and cold spurts; sometimes a result of the defenses they play, other times it can be a mental of physical block.

For a program that consistently has high expectations each year like Michigan State, the performance of every rotational player gets thrown under a microscope and some get ran through the ringer. From an outside perspective, the confidence most of us have in them is usually based off what we see on game days, so it fluctuates.

This confidence report is formulated and derived straight from my brain using a combination of eye test and some statistics over a span of recent performances. This is based off of the last four games for the Spartans. Let's dive in.

Trending up: Jaden Akins

Coming into the season, it was clear Akins was bound to take a step forward and be counted on to be a key contributor for this group. An offseason foot injury slowed Akins' development, and he took some time to find his groove after recovering from the injury, but is starting to play well as of recently.

He may be the fourth offensive option offensively on this team behind guard Tyson Walker, guard A.J. Hoggard and forward Joey Hauser, but his athleticism and improvement in shooting makes him a wild card to be one of the best player on the floor any given night.

The sophomore guard has looked more confident over the last four games, scoring double-digits in each and shooting 56% from 3-point land. With Hoggard and Walker's ability to get into the paint, Akins will have no problem finding more open shots. If he continues to make the deep shots at a good rate, watch out.

Defensively, Akins uses his size and quickness to disrupt passing lanes well. He currently leads the team in steals per game at 1.3 and had four recently versus Rutgers.

Akins still tends to get tunnel vision at times, specifically in transition. You’d like to see him make better decisions there, but overall a confident Akins can raise the ceiling much higher for this team.

Flat trend: Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard

The dynamic back-court for the Spartans has been the engine that makes this team go, and it’s not hard to tell this team will fly as high as the guards take them. Compared to last season, Walker and Hoggard have found a much better harmony together on the court as their skill sets complement each other well.

Hoggard has been the floor general and a classic Tom Izzo-type point guard this season, taking a large step as a playmaker and leader since his breakout performances in the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament last year. His play has been steady over the last four games, averaging 13.5 points and four assists per game on decent shooting clips. You’d like to see his outside shooting improve a bit more, but as a bully-ball point guard you can't ask for much more than what the Junior guard has offered.

Walker has also been consistent for the most part this year, seeing an uptick in shooting volume since the departure of Max Christie to the NBA. The senior has been more aggressive at times this season, and leads the team in scoring, but has cooled off some over the last stretch of games since his nuclear performance on Jan. 16 versus Purdue where he scored 30 points. It was revealed that Walker was dealing with an illness in the middle of January, but he should be back to full strength now. The Spartans will look for Walker to continue making shots, specifically in clutch time as March rolls around.

Trending down: Pierre Brooks

After an optimistic start to the season for the sophomore guard, Brooks has plateaued since the turn of the calendar year. Spartan fans are accustomed to seeing past players go through struggles, but with this team's lack of overall depth it's a bit more critical for Brooks to get going. Right now, Brooks is having issue with his shot, and you would like to see him attack the rim for easier baskets to help get out of this funk.

Since the victory over Nebraska on Jan. 3, Brooks has shot 2-for-17 (11.7%) from the field and 1-for-13 (7.7%) from beyond the arc. Not the most encouraging numbers for someone who looked to be a rotational option for the Spartans to begin the year.

Izzo usually gives his players every opportunity to get out of a slump, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see a bounce back soon for Brooks. He is a talented player with good size and shooting ability, so he’ll just have to find that mojo – hopefully sooner than later. Izzo has not lost faith in Brooks, and Brooks will do all he can to improve his game.