Devell Washington has been a top target for the Spartans for quite some time now and now the Spartans are one of his finalist in his recruitment.

Michigan State is joined by Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue, and West Virginia in pursuit for the Bay City Central standout.

Washington was impressive at The Opening in Ohio where he consistently won reps using his big physical frame and has been working out this winter at nearby Saginaw Valley State University.

Washington told me a couple weeks ago he ‘might’ make a trip to Michigan State for the Spring game but there has been no follow up on that.

For Michigan State’s chances, they seem pretty good with every analyst picking the Spartans to land Washington besides one who picked Michigan. Washington plans on making a decision before his high school season starts in August.