Michigan State lands Rivals250 DE Jalen Thompson

Clint Cosgrove sits down with four-star defensive end Jalen Thompson to break down his commitment to Michigan State. The Rivals250 standout from Detroit (MI) Cass Tech announced a top five of Michigan State, Ohio State, Pitt, Cincinnati and Penn State prior to making his pledge to the Spartans moments ago.

Thompson becomes commitment No. 14 for a 2023 Michigan State class that already ranked No. 25 in the nation prior to his pledge.