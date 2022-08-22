 SpartanMag - Michigan State lands Rivals250 DE Jalen Thompson
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-22 16:05:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan State lands Rivals250 DE Jalen Thompson

Clint Cosgrove • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@Rivals_Clint

*****

STING FACTOR: RJ Jones' decommitment from Cal

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board

*****

Clint Cosgrove sits down with four-star defensive end Jalen Thompson to break down his commitment to Michigan State. The Rivals250 standout from Detroit (MI) Cass Tech announced a top five of Michigan State, Ohio State, Pitt, Cincinnati and Penn State prior to making his pledge to the Spartans moments ago.

Thompson becomes commitment No. 14 for a 2023 Michigan State class that already ranked No. 25 in the nation prior to his pledge.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}