Michigan State lands rising four-star TE Eddie Whiting

Michigan State is picking up steam on the recruiting trail for the 2026 class. Four-star tight end Eddie Whiting announced on Saturday that he’d be joining the class. The Sioux Falls (S.D.) Jefferson standout was one of our biggest risers in the latest rankings update and is up to No. 209 in the Rivals250.

The tight end is the second commit in the last two days for the Spartans along with high three-star quarterback Kayd Coffman.

WHAT WHITING MEANS TO MICHIGAN STATE

This is a terrific early evaluation and win on the recruiting trail for Michigan State. The Spartans were Whiting’s first Power Four offer and the staff started building the relationship quickly allowing it to really take shape. That’s a huge reason why Whiting is committing to the team now. That’s despite the fact that the South Dakota native has been one of the hottest prospects in the country over the last six weeks. Whiting’s latest offers include Iowa, Michigan, Alabama and Florida. Those schools are not likely to just go away because of his verbal to the Spartans but it shows the quality of player that coach Jonathan Smith and his staff identified here. This commitment also helps the perception of the program in the region. It shows other big-time recruits that giving the Spartans a serious look is worth it.

WHAT WHITING BRINGS TO THE SPARTANS