Flint Powers 2021 offensive lineman Logan Murray has committed to Michigan State as a preferred walk-on.

Murray committed to Michigan State over several FBS and FCS scholarship offers including Liberty, South Alabama, Southern Miss and Western Illinois, and a preferred walk-on invitation from Michigan. Syracuse offered a scholarship in February.

"As soon as I got offered a few days ago, I knew I was going to commit," said Murray. "Michigan State has always been my dream school."

Murray wasted no time in the process, committing to Michigan State just four days after receiving the offer.

"It was a no brainier for me,” Murray said. “I knew what I wanted and figured why would I wait?"

Murray also has big expectations for not only himself but for the new culture at Michigan State. He credits Coach Mel Tucker and his staff for a new, more positive direction at Michigan State.

"Coach Tucker has brought a new energy into an already great program," Murray said. "I believe we'll be playing for a National Championship soon.

"For myself, I'm going to work hard and try to get on the field early, playing special teams and doing whatever I can do, and eventually keep working to crack the starting spots."

This is a quality addition to the 2021 recruiting class, and to get him as a walk-on is a plus for Tucker and his staff. Walk-on commitments are rare at this stage of the year. Other schools will continue to scout him, but he has staked himself with the Spartans, and Michigan State will be happy to maintain his name on the list heading into the fall and winter.

It's difficult for walk-ons to crack the playing group, but it seems to happen on the offensive line more than any other position group. Blake Beuter has emerged from the walk-on ranks to become a spot starter for the current Spartan roster. Former walk-on Connor Kruse started for Michigan State's 2013 Rose Bowl team.