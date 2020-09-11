SpartanMag - Michigan State lands Louisiana safety Jah'von Grigsby

THE SITUATION

Michigan State has made one of its biggest moves in The Boot to date, landing one of the most highly sought-after defensive backs in the state. Scotlandville (La.) safety Jah'von Grigsby committed to the Spartans on Friday. Vanderbilt, Kansas, Auburn and Louisiana Tech were other finalists for the three-star defensive back out of Baton Rouge, who was closely considering the Commodores until Michigan State closed strongly leading into the announcement. Grisby is the first Louisiana prospect to head to Michigan State since Mel Tucker took over as the Spartans' head coach. Credit New Orleans native and defensive GA Cordae Hankton for leading the charge for Grigsby and helping push the Spartans to the top as crunch time arrived. Michigan State's 2021 recruiting class entered the day ranked No. 60 nationally in the Rivals team rankings. Grigsby pushes the total number of commitments up to a baker's dozen and counts as the fourth defensive back in the haul.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I realized I wanted to go to Michigan State about two weeks before I committed. The biggest reason I wanted to go there was because the coaching staff always kept it real." "It was real tough (the decision). I think what led me this way because of the conference and I can go here and make a name for myself and play early." "Coach (Cordae) Hankton (played a big role). He would always check up on me and the family and when I had to do something for my siblings, he understood what I had going on." "The highlights (of the virtual visits) were the facilities, the top-line education and the fact that it's just pretty out there." "They basically told me this was a 40-year decision and not just a four-year decision. I'm not going to play football forever so I need a back-up plan. The biggest selling point was (that) it wasn’t too far from home, but far enough and playing for a head coach that looks like me." "The future for Jah'von Grigsby is playing early and making a name for myself. I want to get my degree snd hopefully declare for the draft after my three years are over."

RIVALS REACTION