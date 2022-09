Michigan State got a commitment from 2024 three-star Florida athlete Jamari Howard on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound athlete is being recruited as a cornerback and he showed off his speed in track season running a 10.41 100-meter this spring. Howard visited Michigan State for the home game against Akron resulting in a 56-0 Spartan victory.

"It was good. Everything stood out," Howard told SpartanMag.com about the visit. "I keep up with Coach (Gerren) DuHart."