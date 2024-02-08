Michigan State hosted a long list of prospects on its campus for junior day this past weekend. Many high school football players from Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, West Virginia and all over the country arrived in East Lansing on Feb. 3 for a fun-filled day. Following junior day festivities, Spartans Illustrated connected with many of the recruits who were on campus to get their thoughts on the event and Michigan State in general. Note that while the majority of prospects mentioned in this article do not yet have a scholarship offer from Michigan State, many of the players mentioned here have at least one offer, while some are still working toward their first. Regardless of offers list or where they stand in their recruitment, though, everybody who came to Michigan State felt welcome and seemed to truly enjoy the experience. Below, in no particular order, are reactions from several of the junior day visitors.

2025 Ohio defensive end Cal Thrush: "I had a great day at Michigan State. The staff really seemed to be doing a good job, and there was sort of a buzz around the building, like you could tell they were turning things around. "It was my first time meeting (defensive line) Coach Legi Suiaunoa and it was great. I had a great conversation with him, and I’m really looking forward to staying in touch with him. Big things ahead for MSU!"

2025 Michigan running back Noah Sanders: "Man, where do I start? When I first got there (assistant head coach/running backs) Coach KB (Keith Bhonapha) came up to me and we sat down and talked and got to know each other over some delicious food. The facilities are beautiful. And just the overall experience and atmosphere of MSU is truly amazing. I can’t wait to get back up there." Sanders is the son of legendary former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders. His brother, Nick Sanders, currently plays for the Michigan State men's basketball team.

2025 West Virginia quarterback Josh Moody on what he got to do and see on the visit: "We got to see how everything operated, also most of the facilities from the weight room to the indoor practice field. I would say my favorite part of the visit was just learning about everything in an in-depth level. Another thing that stood out to me was how real they were about everything." Moody on Michigan State's coaches: "I connected with (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks) Coach (Brian) Lindgren! We had a great conversation toward the end of the visit. He is gonna try to make it out to West Virginia to watch me throw in the spring. He also gave me some great advice and told me to stay in touch with him. But overall, I loved the new staff. I think they have great intentions and a great plan in place to turn the program around." On if he plans to return to Michigan State for a future visit: "I definitely plan to return to MSU some time in the spring! Everything about it makes me want to return. Coach Lindgren also recommended that I come out to a spring practice to see him in his element coaching."

2025 Pennsylvania defensive tackle Chris Climes: "It was pretty awesome. Michigan State offers a lot of stuff to their student-athletes! And they seem to care a lot about the athlete, not only their physical health, but mental health as well!"

2025 three-star Ohio wide receiver Jackson Wiley: "The visit went great! I think the staff really knows what they’re talking about, and can come in and do something great at MSU!" Wiley also had this to say to Rivals' Greg Smith when asked what the highlights were of the trip: “I would say definitely the position meetings,” Wiley said. “It was good hearing from (wide receivers) Coach (Courtney) Hawkins and what he had to say about himself and Michigan State."

2025 three-star Michigan wide receiver Eric Slater: "The visit was amazing, for real. Even with the new coaching staff at Michigan State, the love and the energy is still there. It’s always nice to get to see or talk to (wide receivers) Coach (Courtney) Hawkins. I loved the visit and enjoyed every second of it!"

2025 Michigan defensive end/athlete Bryant Weatherspoon: "I had a really good time down there at Michigan State. I had a lot of fun watching tape with (defensive line coach) Legi Suiaunoa and I love the fans, they are so supportive!"

2025 Michigan defensive end Vory Peacock: “I really enjoyed the visit! I got a chance to meet the new coaching staff, such as (defensive line) Coach Legi Suiaunoa and (co-special teams coordinator/rush ends) Coach (Chad) Wilt. I got a chance to see my guy (current Michigan State defensive end) Jalen Thompson. I am really hoping to visit East Lansing again! “Also, the defensive scheme fits my play style very well. Coach Wilt, the six-technique coach (rush ends), broke down everything extremely well. I feel like if I got a chance to play football here I would fit in extremely well.”

Vory Peacock during Michigan State junior day visit. (Photo courtesy of Vory Peacock).

2026 Michigan linebacker Nathan Gersh: "The visit to Michigan State was great! I was very impressed with (head coach) Jonathan Smith and I really liked how (defensive coordinator/linebackers) Coach Rossi plans to coach his players."

2025 Michigan linebacker Cameron Summerour: "The atmosphere was amazing from the start to the end. The new coaching staff I liked a lot. They all had some type of chemistry with one another. Another thing is the new facility, it felt good to be there. I felt welcome as a person, not just a player, so it was an all-around good time. I am hoping to be heavily recruited by MSU in the future!"

2025 Michigan defensive tackle Logan Howell: “I like (defensive line) Coach Legi Suiaunoa and (defensive coordinator/linebackers) Coach Rossi. Everything they do now is what my current school (Cass Tech) does. They preach physicality. I love the staff. I love everything up there. They treated my mom good, helping her up the stairs. "They talked about the transition from last year when head coach Jonathan Smith came in from Oregon State, how he turned the program around there and made it a top-25 program. I feel with the coaching staff at MSU now, they will be competitive and better than ever. "I can’t wait to go back up there for spring practice and talk to the coaching staff and build a relationship!"

Logan Howell during Michigan State junior day visit (Photo courtesy of Logan Howell)

2025 Michigan athlete/defensive back Marcus Jennings: "I like the campus and what they have to offer. I'm looking forward to building relationships. Go Green!"

2025 Ohio defensive tackle Dior Garner: "The best part was the atmosphere and the love from the coaches and how they made it feel like a place where everybody was welcome. The position meeting with (defensive line coach) Legi Suiaunoa (also stood out to me). "Coach Suiaunoa was talking to me and a couple other defensive linemen and was telling us about how he loved our film. He showed us some things he liked about our film and stuff we needed to work on and stuff he doesn't like to see on film."

2025 Ohio (originally from Texas) quarterback Kam Montgomery: "I was truly impressed with the atmosphere at Michigan State! The staff were very welcoming and the facilities and accommodations were amazing! It’s definitely a place I could see myself completing my education and playing college football!"

2025 Michigan wide receiver Santino Cicarella: "The visit was really great. I got a lot of one-on-one time with position coaches, (wide receivers) Coach (Courtney) Hawkins and (assistant wide receivers) Coach Cordale Grundy, and the staff really showed us they have a strong vision for the future of the program. There is definitely a lot of energy on campus and very high expectations."

2025 Michigan defensive tackle Danilo Guberinich: "I had a great time. It was awesome meeting the coaches and seeing all of the things MSU has to offer."

2025 Michigan offensive tackle Cam Clark: "I enjoyed learning more about the coaches and how Michigan State's new coaches will develop their offensive linemen."

2025 Michigan offensive tackle Justin Bell: "The visit was great! They showed how they expect to win and turn around the program for the better. The coaches were great, they made you feel like you were at home and always wanted to make you feel at home whenever they could. Head coach Jonathan Smith wants to take this program back to being a dominant program like it used to be and it was great hearing how they plan to do that. "The whole atmosphere with the coaches and the fans at the basketball game felt amazing overall, and I will for sure be coming back for more visits and camps."

2025 Michigan offensive tackle Lucas Barnes: "The staff seemed cool and like they knew where they wanted the program to go. The facilities were great!"

2026 Michigan offensive tackle Owen Winder: "I really liked the staff and head coach Jonathan Smith. The way that they run their offense is very effective and I can’t wait to watch their upcoming season. Michigan State is definitely a top school for me right now."

2025 Michigan offensive tackle Spencer Beckeman: "Their coaches were really cool. They seemed like a good fit for MSU, and they're very invested in what they were talking about!"

George Sanchez, 2025 kicker, Michigan (Cass Techincal High School) "The visit was nice. I liked the facility and how much support the staff gives to the student-athletes. Also I liked how the coaches treated me, and showed what they expected out of an athlete at the next level. Overall it was a great experience!" Tomarion Steward, 2026 running back, Michigan (Mona Shores High School) "It was a great atmosphere and all around great experience. I am looking forward to seeing how the new coaching staff is going to be this year. They also really focus on your academics and help you balance the college life and football life." -Nolan Miller, 2025 offensive tackle, Michigan (Rockford High School) "Attending junior day was an eye-opening experience. The opportunity to listen to and talk with coaches and players left me feeling inspired about the program — especially the emphasis they put on player well-being. "I really enjoyed the tour of the state of the art facilities. This was the best event I've attended to date. These coaches are going to return this program back to greatness." -Geno Seets, 2026 quarterback/athlete, Michigan (Waterford Mott High School) "It was an amazing day! I had a great time. I loved hearing about Coach Smiths philosophy and everything being a Spartan entails." -Michael Fowler, 2025 defensive end/outside linebacker, Ohio (McKinley High School) "I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the coaching staff and all members of the program. The facilities are amazing, and I look forward to returning soon. Spartans Will! "I'm going to continue to perfect my craft so I can have the opportunity to play in the Green and White." -Armani Hegmon, 2027 edge/tight end, Michigan (Roseville High School) "I would like to thank the Michigan State staff for the opportunity to participate in junior day even though I am a freshman (class of 2027). I absorbed a lot of information and look forward to what the future beholds at State!"