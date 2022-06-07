Michigan State jumps into the race for four-star 2023 WR

Michigan State and offensive graduate assistant Jack Tabb sent out a new offer to 2023 four-star Missouri wide receiver Joshua Manning on Tuesday evening. Manning took a visit to Nebraska last weekend, his first official visit. He has four more scheduled to Kansas State, Iowa State, Missouri, and Nebraska.

Manning thought his recruitment was narrowed down to those five schools, but Michigan State has entered the mix. Notre Dame and Stanford recently offered as well among others.

"I kind of narrowed it down to the five but Michigan State is in the picture. I will give them a look and see what they are about," Manning said.

"It was brand new. It actually happened like ten minutes before I posted it," Manning said. "I had not talked to them before tonight. They were just telling me they would have a spot for me if I decided to go out there and I could take a visit there."

Although Manning has five visits locked in for officials, an unofficial visit to East Lansing is not off the table.

"They probably won't fit into an official visit but I could probably work out an unofficial there in the future."

As for his first official visit to Lincoln:

"It was great honestly. I had a great time. They talked about how they can use me, it was great," Manning said.