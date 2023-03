Tra'Mar Harris is a talented wide receiver prospect in the 2024 class who has seen his recruitment pick up over the past couple of months.

The three-star wideout out of Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati, Ohio took a visit to Michigan State last weekend, and the Spartans are in a favorable position for Harris as things currently stand.

Spartans Illustrated caught up with Harris following his trip to East Lansing.

"It went well," Harris said about the visit to MSU. "I saw them practice and I got a chance to be a part of the (positional) meeting."