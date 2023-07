The first day of the fifth annual Sound Mind Sound Body High School seven-on-seven Showcase took place at Wayne State University in Detroit on Tuesday, with several schools in the state of Michigan in attendance.

One of the school's competing on Thursday was Roseville. Michigan State has shown a lot of interest in one of Roseville's players, class of 2025 three-star safety Desmond Straughton, who is high on the Spartans himself.

He took unofficial visits to Michigan State in January and April, and plans to return to East Lansing in late July.

Ahead of his seven-on-matchups, Straughton spoke to Spartans Illustrated about MSU, what he wanted to show at Thursday's event and his overall recruitment process.

