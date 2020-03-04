Ann Arbor Pioneer 2021 WR Ali Fisher has been all over the Midwest searching for the best fit at the next level of college football.

Fisher standing at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds goes to school kitty corner to the Big House, home to The University of Michigan, but remains high on Michigan State.

“This summer I’m planning on visiting Michigan State, as well as Kentucky, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, and a couple MAC schools,” says Fisher.

As of right now Fisher hasn’t had a chance to connect with the new coaching staff but is excited for the opportunity to start a new relationship with Coach Tucker as well as the other other new coaches.

“I was in contact with the old staff, and had a good relationship with them. I’m looking forward to meeting the new staff!”

Fisher is taking the winter off from 7 on 7 to focus on speed and agility by running indoor track and field and working on improving technique. He always stated he’s getting ready for the upcoming NCAA evaluation period and will get into the 7 on 7 scene in spring and summer.

Fisher ended the year last year with 57 catches for 874 yards and 9 touchdowns. He also added 33 tackles, 1 interception, and 2 forced fumbles while playing defensive back.

Fisher has offers from several MAC schools including Central and Western Michigan, Buffalo, Toledo, Bowling Green among others. He also has an offer from SEC Kentucky.

Fisher is rated a 3 star prospect and is just outside the top 1000 in the country and in the top 40 in the state of Michigan for the class of 2021.