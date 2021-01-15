SpartanMag - Michigan State-Indiana game postponed due to COVID-19

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State’s home game against Indiana, scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed, the universities announced at 8:09 p.m. on Thursday due to COVID-19 issues within the Michigan State men’s basketball program.

This comes after MSU’s game at Iowa, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed earlier in the week.

"I'm really disappointed, but it just goes to prove that this can affect anyone," MSU Head Coach Tom Izzo said in a press release. "I feel so comfortable that me, my son and my players did everything possible and followed every protocol as best we could.

“I’m really, really impressed with the way they have conducted themselves. This virus does not discriminate and I can't emphasize enough how important it is to wear a mask, wash your hands and follow protocols."

According to the press release, the schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify options for rescheduling the contest. No final decision has been made on games beyond Jan. 17.

Izzo announced on Thursday that freshman center Mady Sissoko and sophomore guard Steven Izzo had contracted COVID-19 and were in isolation. The university announced later on Thursday that a third person within the program had also tested positive, leading to the postponement of the Iowa game.

Michigan State is due to have a bye week next week and is scheduled to be in action on Saturday, Jan. 23 at home against No. 14 Illinois. If that game is played, Michigan State will have gone 14 days between games.

The university stated that further updates will be provided next week.

Michigan State, 8-4 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten, is coming off arguably its most disappointing loss of the season, losing a 17-point second half lead in dropping a 55-54 decision to Purdue.

MSU’s women’s basketball team also postponed its Thursday game against Illinois due to COVID-19 related issues within the Spartan program.

The schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify options for rescheduling the contest. No final decision has been made on games beyond Jan. 17.

For the individuals who tested positive, daily check-ins with athletic training staff will continue while the individuals remain in isolation, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs. Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts. Per Big Ten protocols, any student-athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 must sit out for 17 days.