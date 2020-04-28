When Coach Mel Tucker became the Head Football Coach at Michigan State, one of his first priorities was to win recruiting in the Detroit area.

Coach Tucker has had a rough start and certainly hasn't been helped out by the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2021 recruiting class but is hoping to make a difference with a full year under his belt for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

One of those players, Tucker has identified in that class is River Rouge 2022 DT Davonte Miles as prospect extending an offer on March 25th.

"Being a junior I can't talk to coaches right now but Coach Parker has been really big for me in recruiting," says Miles. "He's really the man behind the scenes."

Miles has five offers at the moment from Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Toledo, and Michigan State.

"Right now I'm taking it slow, day by day. I'm going to try and visit most the schools that have offered me including Michigan State."

Miles returns to River Rouge who is fresh off a Division 3 State Championship last fall and says that's a big deal for him and his team.

"We are the number 1 team in the state right now. We're going to have a huge target on our back and everyone will want to beat us."

Miles is a very fast, physical prospect with excellent hands and has great size.

Miles is listed at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds.