Izzo pleased with toughness in 77-65 victory over Rutgers
EAST LANSING - Games between Michigan State and Rutgers have been physical, low scoring, and gritty in the overlapping coaching tenures of Tom Izzo and Steve Pikiell and that trend continued in Sunday’s Big Ten opener.
The Spartans appeared on the verge of pulling away from Rutgers on numerous occasions, but couldn’t land a knock-out blow. Michigan State, however, used a late second-half run to earn a 77-65 victory and its first Big Ten win.
“We had four guys that went 5-for-20 on the perimeter,” Izzo said. “That’s got to improve. We beat a good team, a physical team when we didn’t shoot our best. There’s only one way we could have won that game and that was to be strong enough, and get to the line, make your free throws and we did a hell of a job of that. And rebound the daylights out of the ball and we did a pretty good job of that.”
Michigan State improved to 6-3 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten. Rutgers is 6-3 and 0-1.
“The most important thing is to play with toughness,” Izzo said. “That was one thing we lacked against Duke. We didn’t play with toughness. That’s one thing we did tonight.
“If we could have subbed like normal, I thought we would have been in a better position (to pull away).”
With Watts out, Henry, Brown and Winston each had to play more than 33 minutes.
Michigan State had only 14 minutes of reserve minutes off the bench on the perimeter. Kyle Ahrens played 10 minutes and was 1-of-4 from the field, including 1-of-3 from long range. Foster Loyer played four minutes.
“Right now, this team is not going to dominate anybody,” Izzo said. “It was almost good that we had to grind one out because we are going to have to do that for awhile till we get back on track.”
HOW IT UNFOLDED
Michigan State’s big three of Cassius Winston, Xavier Tillman, and Aaron Henry each scored in double figures. Winston led the Spartans in scoring with 23 points. Tillman was next with 14 points. Henry scored 12 points and Gabe Brown scored 11 points while starting in place of the injured Rocket Watts, who is out indefinitely with a stress reaction.
Michigan State led by double figures briefly in the second half after a transition three by Winston. Rutgers responded with run and cut Michigan State’s lead to a single point at 43-42 after Stonybrook graduate transfer Akwasi Yeboah, a 6-foot-6, 235-pound junior, buried three free throws with 10:56 to play.
Rutgers cut it to 50-48 on a 3-pointer from the right wing by Montez Mathis with 8:04 left
Henry hit a driving glasser to extend MSU’s lead to 54-48.
The lead remained at six when Rutgers’ Jacob Young converted a put-back to make it 61-55 with 4:16 to play. But Michigan State went on a 5-0 run, thanks to a Tillman pump fake and step-through, and foul shots by Tillman and Brown to push it to 66-55.
The Spartans regained a double-digit at 72-61 with 1:33 to play on a pair of free throws by Brown. Rutgers cut the game to nine a short while later on a Geo Baker free throw. But the Scarlet Knights could get no closer.
“I think this is a sign of how this season is going to be: wars everywhere you go,” said Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell. “They got some timely rebounds and some timely threes down the stretch. We broke down a couple of times on defense down the stretch and we turned the ball over. We didn’t have enough in us to finish.”
Yeboah finished with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting.
Michigan State held Baker to 4 points on 1-of-7 shooting. Ron Harper Jr. had 9 points on 4-of-12 shooting. Harper came in averaging 13 points apiece.
“We actually did a hell of a job on Harper and Baker,” Izzo said. “The Yeboah kid played really well for them. I have so much respect for how hard his team’s play. This is a pretty good Rutgers team.”
OF NOTE ...
* Michigan State outrebounded Rutgers 40-32, marking the first time all year Rutgers has been out-rebounded.
* Michigan State shot 43.6 percent from the field. Tillman (6 of 8) and Kithier (3 of 4) were the lone Spartans to shoot above 50 percent.
Henry and Brown were a combined 4 of 16 from the field as MSU’s starting wings struggled to find the mark.
Winston was 8 of 17, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range.
“We wanted to do a great job on the boards and in transition (defense),” Pikiell said. “I thought once they had to face our defense, we were fine.”Michigan State outrebounded Rutgers 40-32, marking the first time all year Rutgers has been out-rebounded.
* Michigan State commited 12 turnovers and Rutgers had 11.
“Our keys were not to turn the ball over and, other than Cash in the first half, we did a hell of a job with that," Izzo said.
THE REST OF IT
Michigan State led most of the first half before a late-half scoring lull. Rutgers took its first lead on a 3-pointer by Yeboah. The Spartans closed out the half with a 6-0 run to take a 33-28 lead into halftime.
Kithier sparked the run with a tip-in, and followed up with a lay-up on a slick pass from Winston. Henry buried a pair of free throws to close out the half.
Michigan State opened the game on a 11-4 run, using transition offense and effective shooting from Winston, who scored five early points. Rutgers regrouped with a timeout and scrapped within three points on a jumper from Caleb McConnell. But the Spartans kept their foot on the accelerator and built an nine-point cushion.
Michigan State shot just 27 percent in the first half, but made up for poor shooting at the free-throw line. The Spartans also enjoyed a 9-2 advantage in second-chance points in the first half.
More quotes and analysis to come.