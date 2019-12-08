EAST LANSING - Games between Michigan State and Rutgers have been physical, low scoring, and gritty in the overlapping coaching tenures of Tom Izzo and Steve Pikiell and that trend continued in Sunday’s Big Ten opener.

The Spartans appeared on the verge of pulling away from Rutgers on numerous occasions, but couldn’t land a knock-out blow. Michigan State, however, used a late second-half run to earn a 77-65 victory and its first Big Ten win.

“We had four guys that went 5-for-20 on the perimeter,” Izzo said. “That’s got to improve. We beat a good team, a physical team when we didn’t shoot our best. There’s only one way we could have won that game and that was to be strong enough, and get to the line, make your free throws and we did a hell of a job of that. And rebound the daylights out of the ball and we did a pretty good job of that.”

Michigan State improved to 6-3 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten. Rutgers is 6-3 and 0-1.

“The most important thing is to play with toughness,” Izzo said. “That was one thing we lacked against Duke. We didn’t play with toughness. That’s one thing we did tonight.

“If we could have subbed like normal, I thought we would have been in a better position (to pull away).”

With Watts out, Henry, Brown and Winston each had to play more than 33 minutes.

Michigan State had only 14 minutes of reserve minutes off the bench on the perimeter. Kyle Ahrens played 10 minutes and was 1-of-4 from the field, including 1-of-3 from long range. Foster Loyer played four minutes.

“Right now, this team is not going to dominate anybody,” Izzo said. “It was almost good that we had to grind one out because we are going to have to do that for awhile till we get back on track.”