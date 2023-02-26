Michigan State men’s ice hockey is set to take on Notre Dame in the first round of the 2023 Big Ten Tournament.

The Spartans had its dreams of hosting a Big Ten Tournament series upended after the Fighting Irish defeated Michigan twice in a row this past weekend. For MSU to have hosted the series, last-place Wisconsin needed to defeat Penn State once and Michigan needed one regulation win against Notre Dame.

Wisconsin narrowly defeated Penn State on Saturday night by a final score of 2-1. Meanwhile, Notre Dame won Friday night in a shootout and Saturday night in overtime.

MSU finished the regular season in fifth-place in the Big Ten with 34 points. Penn State, which also finished with 34 points, holds a head-to-head record of 1-2-1 against Michigan State, giving MSU the tiebreaker.

The tournament format for the conference consists of three rounds: one best-of-three series and two rounds of single-elimination. This coming weekend, No. 1 Minnesota will receive a bye week, facing the lowest remaining seed in the semifinals. No. 2 Michigan will host No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 3 Ohio State will host No. 6 Penn State, and No. 4 Notre Dame will host No. 5 Michigan State.

If Michigan defeats Wisconsin and Ohio State defeats Penn State, the winner of Notre Dame-Michigan State will head to Minneapolis to face the top-seed Golden Gophers. If Penn State defeats Ohio State (and Michigan defeats Wisconsin), MSU will head to Ann Arbor and the Nittany Lions will play Minnesota.

This coming weekend’s series will have major tournament implications for the NCAA Tournament. Currently, Michigan State is No. 19 in the Pairwise rankings, well outside of the 16 teams that make the tournament. Notre Dame is No. 14, but MSU could pass the Irish with a two-game sweep.

Despite finishing lower than both Notre Dame and Michigan State, Penn State’s odds of making the tournament are still very high. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 8, ahead of Ohio State, Notre Dame and Michigan State, and it would take a miracle to knock the team out of contention.

Teams are guaranteed a spot in the NCAA ice hockey tournament by winning its conference tournament. Some conferences are not very strong. Where the Big Ten has five teams ranked No. 16 or higher, Atlantic Hockey’s conference leader is ranked No. 22. The CCHA only has two teams ahead in the Pairwise rankings, so the margin for error is thin; if any of the other six teams wins the CCHA Tournament, however unlikely, teams would need to place even higher in the Pairwise rankings to be considered as an at-large.

According to PlayoffStatus.com, Michigan State’s current odds of making the tournament are 16%. If the Spartans win every game moving forward (minus its conference final, which is an automatic qualifier), those odds creep up to 89%.

For rooting purposes, MSU should be cheering on Penn State to defeat Ohio State. That would send the Spartans to face Michigan in the semifinals, a much easier opponent than Minnesota.

Michigan State was 2-1-1 against Notre Dame on the season. The first time these two teams faced off, Notre Dame took a 5-0 victory. A 1-1 tie with MSU gaining the shootout victory followed the next night. MSU hosted Notre Dame later in the season and won both games.

The Spartans will be facing Notre Dame goaltender Ryan Bischel, one of the NCAA’s top goalies.

The upcoming series against Notre Dame was the game chosen for cable and will air on FS2. The conference semifinals and finals will air on Big Ten Network. All games in the series this weekend will take place on Notre Dame’s campus in South Bend, Indiana. Friday’s game (March 3) is slated to start at 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

Find the full Big Ten Tournament schedule here.