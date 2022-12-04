News More News
Michigan State hockey swept by Minnesota at home

Michigan State forward Erik Middendorf at Munn Ice Arena (MARVIN HALL - SPARTANS ILLUSTRATED)
Brad LaPlante • SpartansIllustrated
Hockey Writer
@bradlaplante
I write hockey analysis and cover MSU hockey recruiting for Spartans Illustrated. If I'm not doing that, I'm watching The Office.

Michigan State Spartans men's ice hockey was swept at home by the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Spartans were able to keep it close in the opener against the Gophers, where the game was 2-0 favoring Minnesota heading Into the final frame. Sadly, MSU allowed three more in the third period to fall 5-0.

The Spartans only fell to No. 9 in the PairWise rankings because a loss to Minnesota is considered quality.

Next, MSU will take on Michigan at home on Friday, followed by a road contest on Saturday.

Game 1: 5-0 loss

The first loss looked a lot worse than the second did. For one, Michigan State had zero goals. Goaltender Dylan St. Cyr also looked better in the second game. He made 34 saves and allowed five goals.

On Minnesota's side, Logan Cooley, Matthew Knies, Rhett Pitlick and Bryce Brodzinski all scored. Cooley scored twice and had Minnesota's first and last goals. MSU almost had a few looks, but the Spartans were outshot 39-25.

Fans came out to see MSU in droves, and, at one point, started doing the wave. The official attendance for the game was 6,555.

Game 2: 6-3 loss

The second game was better, but not just because Michigan State actually scored.

It wasn't until the third period that MSU scored its first goal. If there were less turnovers, MSU could've had a better swing at this game. But hey, that's hockey.

Minnesota's first goal actually came on a Michigan State three-on-two odd-man rush. Justin Jallen was sending it to Michael Underwood, but the pass was Intercepted by Minnesota captain Brock Faber, who sent the puck ahead for Jimmy Snuggerud, who suddenly had a two-man breakaway alongside Logan Cooley. The two passed back-and-forth, then Snuggerud sniped it past St. Cyr.

St. Cyr may have had the save of the weekend when he stopped Cooley from getting his third goal of the series. Knies sent It ahead for Snuggerud, who sent It for Cooley, who tried one-timing it past St. Cyr, but the Michigan State goaltender was there for the pad save and cover-up.

Michigan State opened its own scoring with a goal from Jesse Tucker two minutes into the third period. Christian Krygier threw the puck up the boards and past Minnesota's Ryan Chesley. Krygier found Tucker, who was waiting in front of the crease for a one-timer, shooting it past Minnesota goaltender Justen Close.

Jeremy Davidson would get on the board with two more goals of his own.

Michigan State faces Michigan next weekend with a home matchup on Friday night and a road matchup on Saturday night. Both games will air on Big Ten Network. The series will be MSU's last before winter break.

The Great Lakes Invitational in Grand Rapids is on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28.

{{ article.author_name }}