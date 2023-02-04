Michigan State hockey sweeps Notre Dame for the first time since 2006
Michigan State men’s ice hockey swept No. 20 Notre Dame over the weekend with a 3-0 win on Friday night and a 3-2 victory on Saturday. It is the first time that MSU swept Notre Dame, coincidentally, since the same dates in 2006 (Feb. 3-4).
Both teams played as part of the CCHA until 2013 when it disbanded after the formation of Big Ten hockey. MSU moved into the new Big Ten while Notre Dame played in the Hockey East conference until 2017 when the Fighting Irish finally moved over to the Big Ten.
It was also MSU’s third sweep of the season and first since winning two at home against Miami (OH) in late November.
Notre Dame had a lot of shots but struggled to generate many impressive scoring chances. On several occasions when the Irish got bodies to the net, goaltender Dylan St. Cyr somehow kept the puck out.
Michigan State has four games remaining in the season and has sold out seven consecutive home games. Next weekend, MSU will face Michigan at home then in Detroit for the “Duel in the D” on Saturday. The final weekend of the season will have MSU traveling to Madison, Wisconsin to play the last-place Badgers.
First Period
The first half of the period was uneventful with neither team generating much in the way of scoring chances. It wasn’t until a cross-checking penalty during some 4-on-4 action gave MSU an advantage.
While on the 4-on-3 power play, freshman center Karsen Dorwart grabbed the puck just past the outside circle and walked in with a wrist-shot. The puck deflected somewhere off of a stick and ended up past Notre Dame goaltender Ryan Bischel.
It wasn’t long until the Fighting Irish answered once the game returned to full-strength on both sides.
Landon Slaggert fired the puck in from the point, which muscled past St. Cyr tying the game at one each.
With less than two minutes to play MSU took the lead when a battle ensued along the boards in the corner of the offensive zone. Jeremy Davidson won the battle and found Nicolas Müller in front of the net where the senior went top-shelf.
Second Period
For most of the middle frame, the Fighting Irish dominated in its attempt to tie the game. The lowest point for MSU may have been when both senior left wing Miroslav Mucha and senior defenseman Cole Krygier were without their sticks. Notre Dame dominated possession and almost scored on several key opportunities.
Midway through the period, MSU was able to kill off a minor penalty from Erik Middendorf despite struggling to maintain possession at even-strength. Momentum seemed to change briefly when defenseman Matt Basgall drove through a defender by himself, allowing the Spartans to break into the offensive zone.
With exactly five minutes remaining, senior left wing Jagger Joshua was assessed a five-minute major penalty for boarding. Nearly three minutes into the penalty, Notre Dame’s Chayse Primeau caught a pass from Justin Janicke between the circles and rifled one past St. Cyr.
By the end of the period, Notre Dame led in shots 27-19.
Third Period
Getting a goal first in the third became increasingly crucial with a tie game as Notre Dame came into the game 0-12-1 when trailing at any point in the third period.
Michigan State had an early opportunity when left wing Solag Bakich took a delay-of-game penalty for holding onto the puck too long. Two shifts later, sophomore defenseman David Gucciardi ripped a shot from the point and found his way into the back of the net, giving MSU a 3-2 lead.
Notre Dame was able to generate a lot of chances in the final frame, but nothing even as the Irish pulled Bischel with 1:20 remaining in the game.
The Spartans defeated the Irish 3-2 and win the season series 2-1-1.