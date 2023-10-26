Once again the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans will play a Thursday-Friday series, with this series being the biggest matchup in all of college hockey this week. The Spartans head to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts to take on No. 3 Boston College. Michigan State is coming off a series sweep of Canisius at home (final scores of 6-3 and 4-3) and continues to score goals at a blistering pace (national leader with 29 goals in six games, while second-place is Michigan has 26 in six games). MSU currently has a record of 5-1 on the season. This series is by far the biggest test for the Spartans so far in the 2023-2024 season, and will be a great measuring stick as they head into the conference slate beginning next week. The bonus this week is for many fans, this may be the easiest chance so far to see the Spartans, as this series will be available on ESPN+.

No. 3 Boston College Eagles

These two programs represent the upper echelon of college hockey generally, and help to further the "3 M's" rivalry in youth hockey (Minnesota vs. Michigan vs. Massachusetts) and have a storied recent history for the Spartans, as they won their last national championship in 2007 by defeating the Boston College Eagles. Since that 2007 title, the programs went on pretty divergent paths. MSU fell off rather steeply, while BC has continued on its usual place in the top of the rankings most years, even with the retirement of their own Ron Mason-type legend, in Jerry York. The only freshman class this year with more plaudits than the Spartans belongs to the Eagles.

The headline Freshman for the Eagles is Will Smith (Lexington, Massachusetts), the 2023 fourth overall NHL selection to the San Jose Sharks, and a former player under Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale. Smith has five pts in four games (three goals, two assists), including two goals scored against No. 2 Denver last weekend in a 4-3 loss, the only blemish on the season for the Eagles so far. Smith is a human highlight reel, as he makes you think the puck is handled on an invisible string and he will test the Spartans defense, which has struggled a bit in the early going of the season. Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault are fellow freshmen from the National Team Development Program to watch up front, and Perreault especially is one for Spartans fans to care about, as MSU was a finalist for his services last year. The Eagles are a young team and that is shown as their six top scorers are all underclassmen, including fellow three-goal scorer Cutter Gauthier, who grew up playing his youth hockey in Michigan and was the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Philadelphia Flyers. Gauthier makes less use of hands and flash than Smith, and instead uses his size (6-foot-2, 194 pounds) to drop his shoulder and drive to the hard areas of the ice and has a quick release on net. This weekend will feature Freshman goaltenders going at it, with Trey Augustine in the MSU net, and Jacob Fowler (Melbourne, Florida) in the crease for BC. Fowler won a USHL championship with the Youngstown Phantoms last season, and went one round behind Augustine in the NHL Draft (69th overall to the Montreal Canadiens). Fowler has held his goals against much lower than Augustine in the early going, also with his team surrendering 105 less shots than the Spartans (albeit with two less games played). Fowler is efficient in his movements and explodes laterally to cover side to side passes, he will present a challenge to the Spartans on offense.

Keys to the Weekend

1. Limit Mistakes- This is a continuation of last week's concern on defensive turnovers as well because they stayed a concern. The Spartans gave away more goals against Canisius with bad passes in their defensive zone, skating themselves into turnovers, and there is a lot to be gained from their blue line. This weekend look for the top-four defenders to receive extra run as the third paid has not shown enough to merit an even split with the second pair. 2. Power Play Specifically- On the road the Spartans will see a huge part of NCAA hockey, that the officiating standards and focus across leagues varies widely. I expect the Hockey East crew to be heavy on the whistle this weekend, and that provides an opportunity for the Spartans who have a stout penalty kill and a power play that sits 11th in the country at 26.3%. Big weekend for Artyom Levshunov running the point this weekend on advantages.

Details/How To Watch

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday (Oct. 26) and Friday (Oct. 27) Location: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts Streaming: ESPN+ ($$)