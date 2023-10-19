For the second week in a row, the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans hockey team will take part in a Thursday-Friday series, this time in the friendly confines of Munn Ice Arena. For the first time ever, the Spartans will match up with the Canisius Golden Griffins of Atlantic Hockey (same conference as last week's opponent Air Force). Michigan State enter the weekend with a 3-1 record after a split at Air Force last week, and Canisius comes in 0-2 after it was swept at Miami (OH). This is a last tune-up game for the Spartans before they head to Chestnut Hill to take on Boston College next weekend, a top-10 matchup, before diving into the Big Ten schedule. The series goal always is a sweep, and with the Thursday loss last week, I would expect a very focused team this week.

Canisius Griffs

The Canisius Golden Griffs have been a well-funded Atlantic Hockey Association (AHA) program based in Buffalo, New York, with a relatively new facility (2014) that was funded by the Terry Pegula family, angel investor of Penn State hockey, and owner of the Buffalo Sabres (NHL) and Buffalo Bills (NFL). With the facility edge in AHA and a fertile recruiting ground for Buffalo/Toronto, Canisius has built itself into a steady "mid-major" program. As mid-majors in basketball and football have seen, the hard part now is losing their key players to the transfer portal since its inception. This last offseason Canisius lost a steady goaltender it has leaned on for two years in Jacob Barczewski, who transferred to Michigan. The Griffs did pull in a transfer goaltender from University of New Hampshire, David Fessenden (.877 save percentage in two games this season) and did convince top defensemen David Melaragni to back out of the portal, but the team also lost 17 goals in Ryan Miotto transferring to Vermont. Such is life as a AHA program that has plenty to offer incoming veterans from the portal, but also will fight to retain its own identified players. To wrap up the portal heavy preview for the Griffs, Spartan fans will see a familiar name on the ice. Griffin Loughran who transferred to Michigan State from Northern Michigan in 2021-2022. Loughran had 12 points for the Spartans in the final season of the Danton Cole era, and was dismissed from the team in the Summer of 2022 by Adam Nightingale. After he sat out last season, Loughran began his career at Canisius, dressing one game last week.

Keys to the Weekend

1. Special Teams- This was here last week, but I swear I am not just looking to take it easy. MSU has a 33% power play through four games, sixth best in the country and every school ahead of them have played less games. If Canisius is going to give the Spartans a lot of opportunities, like the Griffs did for Miami a week ago, they will have a bad time. They were 72% on the penalty kill last week, surrendering three goals on 11 chances. 2. Defensive Turnovers- The blue line has had a problem making turnovers the first few weeks. Viktor Hurtig had a turnover against Lake Superior State that led to a penalty shot and goal, and Patrick Geary had a slot turnover leading directly to a goal two weeks ago. Then, last week, Matt Basgall had an in-zone turnover that led directly to an Air force goal. There has been some flux as Austin Oravetz, James Crossman, and Geary have each entered the lineup, while the forward lines have not been touched. Defense needs to clean it up before the competition takes off. 3. Stay Neutral- This is a young team that is mega talented and has tons of hype will be back at home to likely play in front of a huge crowd, with a big weekend on the horizon. This will be a mental test to come to play for 120 minutes and take care of business this weekend. Don't buy your own press clippings and show that you are prepared to make a less talented team have no shot, something the Spartans did not do against Air Force.

Details/How To Watch

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday (Oct. 19) and Friday (Oct. 20) Location: Mason Ice Rink at Munn Ice Arena, East Lansing, Michigan Streaming: B1G+ ($$) Thursday, Friday