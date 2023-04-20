At Michigan State hockey's annual season ticket holders event this afternoon, the team's non-conference opponents were announced for the 2023-2024 season.

The Spartans will face the Lake Superior State Lakers, Canisius Golden Griffins and the Team U.S.A. National Team Development Program (exhibition) at home. MSU will face the Air Force Falcons and Boston College on the road.

Additionally, Michigan State has been invited to the Great Lakes Invitational yet again. As usual, Michigan Tech will host the event. Last year's event was played at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan and it's likely that the rink will host the event again. However, the other two teams have yet to be announced. The 2022 Great Lakes Invitational was the first one that Michigan didn't participate in since 1973.

Traditionally, Michigan Tech and Michigan have co-hosted the GLI while Michigan State was selected as a third participant. The fourth team is different each season.

Fans attending MSU's exhibition game against the NTDP will have a chance to see three Michigan State commits. While the roster for the under-17 team has been announced, the under-18 roster has not. However, current under-17 squad members Christian Humphreys, Lucas Van Vliet and Austin Baker have a solid chance to make the under-18 team.

Michigan State's full schedule should be announced at some point towards the end of the summer.