Leading up to the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Michigan State commit Gavin O'Connell was not pegged as a draft pick worth getting very excited about. While O'Connell has solid hockey sense and can use his head, his skating lacks in many areas. After scouting him toward the back-end of this past season, it seems that a lot of the same issues have continued to plague O'Connell.

None of this suggests that O'Connell won't succeed at the college level. Will he get to the NHL? We'll see. His skating most certainly needs to improve for that to be the case. However, in the time that I've taken a look at him, he still doesn't look like an NHL Draft pick yet.

He did get a huge bump in production this season and perhaps that led to him receiving top minutes with the Waterloo Black Hawks in the USHL. He had 24 goals and 50 total points, averaging 0.847 points per game. That's a large increase from the previous season when he scored 24 points.