Last week, Michigan State advanced in a playoff round for the first time since defeating Alaska 2-1 in the first round of the 2013 CCHA Tournament. The weekend also marked the first victory for MSU in the history of the Big Ten Tournament. Friday’s loss to Notre Dame to open the series continued a streak of 0-14, which was broken with Saturday’s 4-2 win over the Fighting Irish.

The Spartans defeated the Fighting Irish again on Sunday, winning the three-game series and advancing in the conference tournament. With the victories this weekend, Michigan State effectively ended Notre Dame’s season as the Fighting Irish will not be eligible for this year’s NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament.

On Saturday, Michigan State will face Minnesota, which finished the season with 57 points, winning the conference in the regular season by 19 points — the highest margin in the conference’s history (since 2013). Minnesota is also the No. 1-ranked team in the Pairwise rankings.

In four games against the Golden Gophers, MSU has been outscored 25-6. Minnesota’s top line of Matthew Knies, Jimmy Snuggerud and Logan Cooley averaged a rating of plus-29 on the season. That line has also combined for a total of 134 points (3.94 per game).

Michigan State’s season could hinge on this weekend’s contest. The Spartans moved up to No. 16 in the Pairwise standings after winning two of three against Notre Dame. However, the current cut-off is at 15th place, being that none of Atlantic Hockey’s members are in the top-16 and the winner of the conference tournament gets an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. MSU can control its own fate by winning on Saturday and securing a place in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Four other Big Ten teams have secured places in the tournament and won’t lose seeding with losses. Minnesota should hold the No. 1 spot with or without a win against MSU. Michigan is ranked No. 4 and shouldn’t lose ground if it loses to Ohio State as the Buckeyes currently rank as No. 10. Most interestingly, Penn State is already out of the Big Ten Tournament and is ranked No. 8 in the Pairwise. So the Nittany Lions will get into the NCAA Tournament.

If MSU can secure a spot in the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament, it would be the most for the Big Ten in its short history. There have been four teams in the tournament twice, but never more than that.

Back in December, Minnesota defeated Michigan State twice at Munn Ice Arena; once in a 5-0 shutout and the other in a 6-3 win. At 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis in January, MSU lost on the first night 8-0 and on the second night 6-3.

Minnesota has lost eight games all season and four conference games. The Gophers lost to Ohio State on Oct. 28, to Penn State on Nov. 10, to Michigan on Jan. 21 and to Wisconsin on Feb. 11. Minnesota also tied with Notre Dame. In fact, the only team that hasn’t gained a point against Minnesota in the Big Ten is Michigan State.

The good news for MSU is that it is only a single-elimination series.

Michigan State captain Miroslav Mucha said this week, “They might beat us eight out of 10 times. But this Saturday is gonna be about us. I like our chances for one game and I think we can take it to them.”

Despite Minnesota's dominance during the regular season, Gophers' head coach Bob Motzko doesn't care.

"New slate, doesn’t matter," Motzko said at his weekly meeting with the media. "I wish I could tell you that it does, but it doesn’t matter.”

This week, first-year head coach Adam Nightingale was named a finalist for Big Ten Coach of the Year alongside Motzko and Ohio State’s Steve Rohlik.