Michigan State fell to Notre Dame on Friday night by a final score of 1-0. Notre Dame junior left wing Grant Silianoff had the lone goal in the game, a second period shot on a rebound. Both assists were given to graduate right wing Jack Adams and senior center Trevor Janicke.

The Spartans’ loss makes MSU 0-14 in the Big Ten Tournament. The program has never won a Big Ten Tournament game, not even when the tournament was single-elimination prior to 2017.

MSU had some outstanding chances to score in the final frame with 18 of the team’s 36 shots coming in the third period. Overall, the Spartans outshot the Fighting Irish 36-21. Even in its power play chances, MSU struggled and couldn’t find a way to score on Ryan Bischel, who held a .932 save percentage during the regular season.

Spartans freshman forward Tiernan Shoudy played well, creating chances on many of his shifts and responding to Notre Dame’s physicality.

Michigan State nearly tied the game on a chance when freshman right wing Daniel Russell hit the bottom of the crossbar. The officials took a minute to review it but the puck clearly never made it past the line.