Michigan State hockey falls 1-0 to gritty Notre Dame
Michigan State fell to Notre Dame on Friday night by a final score of 1-0. Notre Dame junior left wing Grant Silianoff had the lone goal in the game, a second period shot on a rebound. Both assists were given to graduate right wing Jack Adams and senior center Trevor Janicke.
The Spartans’ loss makes MSU 0-14 in the Big Ten Tournament. The program has never won a Big Ten Tournament game, not even when the tournament was single-elimination prior to 2017.
MSU had some outstanding chances to score in the final frame with 18 of the team’s 36 shots coming in the third period. Overall, the Spartans outshot the Fighting Irish 36-21. Even in its power play chances, MSU struggled and couldn’t find a way to score on Ryan Bischel, who held a .932 save percentage during the regular season.
Spartans freshman forward Tiernan Shoudy played well, creating chances on many of his shifts and responding to Notre Dame’s physicality.
Michigan State nearly tied the game on a chance when freshman right wing Daniel Russell hit the bottom of the crossbar. The officials took a minute to review it but the puck clearly never made it past the line.
After several last-ditch efforts to score in the final seconds, Notre Dame was able to fend off Michigan State to take game one of the series.
"I thought we played really well in the first, I thought we were on top of them," Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale told reporters after the game. "In the second, I thought we played slower. In the third, I thought our conditioning came out, we were on our toes and obviously we had a couple of power plays there (at the end)."
Regarding the final frame where Michigan State was overloading Notre Dame's zone, Nightingale says his message to the team is the next shift.
"It's not about whether the puck goes in the net, it's about your next shift," he added. "Things are not always going to go your way, but I think if you watch our team play, I mean in the third period, a push like that, that's a product of that type of mindset."
The second game of the weekend will begin at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will air on FS2. If MSU can’t find a way to win tomorrow, its season will be over. A third game will be played on Sunday if necessary.
Meanwhile, around the league, Ohio State defeated Penn State 5-1 and Michigan defeated Wisconsin 6-5 in overtime.