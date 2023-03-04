Michigan State men’s ice hockey kept its season alive Saturday evening with a 4-2 victory over Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish opened the scoring again when it caught Michigan State on a shift change. The changing Spartans couldn’t catch up to Solag Bakich and Trevor Janicke who found a way to get past Michigan State graduate goaltender Dylan St. Cyr. Things didn’t look great for MSU, as senior center Nicolas Müller took an interference penalty moments later. However, Michigan State found its stride when Müller fed a cross-ice pass down low to junior right wing Jeremy Davidson. The forward tapped the puck in from the strong side and tied the game 1-1 on the power play. With less than four minutes remaining in the second period, freshman defenseman Matt Basgall walked in from the right circle and sniped a shot over Notre Dame goaltender Ryan Bischel’s blocker.

Junior defenseman Nash Nienhuis ripped a one-timer from the blue line, going bar-down to give Michigan State a three-goal lead. Two minutes layer, freshman forwards Daniel Russell and Karsen Dorwart finally teamed up with a goal of their own. Russell fed a pass to Dorwart, who somehow shot the puck from a 15-degree angle to move it past Bischel. Freshman left wing Tiernan Shoudy earned an assist on the Basgall goal, but has been the star of the weekend so far. This was especially apparent through most of the first period when the Spartans were dominating the Fighting Irish. With 6:30 remaining in the game, Notre Dame head coach Jeff Jackson pulled Bischel in favor of an extra attacker. The Irish scored its second goal four seconds later, pulling within two. Then with five minutes remaining, Jackson pulled Bischel again, but MSU was able to fend off Notre Dame’s late attack. MSU will face Notre Dame once again tomorrow (Sunday) night at 6 p.m. Eastern Time. The game will air on FS2. If the Spartans win, the tournament field is re-seeded next weekend for a single-elimination game. More than likely, the winner of tomorrow’s game will play Minnesota. Ohio State defeated Penn State yesterday, as did Michigan against Wisconsin. The two wrap up games later today.