SpartanMag - Michigan State hires Travares Tillman as cornerbacks coach

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has tapped a familiar comrade to be the Spartans’ newest addition to the field coaching staff.

On Thursday, Tucker promoted Travares Tillman to become the Spartans’ new cornerbacks coach.

Harlon Barnett will move from cornerbacks coach to secondary coach.

Tillman is filling the vacancy created by the departure of Mike Tressel. Tressel left Michigan State as safeties coach to become defensive coordinator at the University of Cincinnati.

The 43-year-old Tillman served as a senior defensive assistant with Michigan State last year, but was not an on-field position coach.

In 2019, Tillman spent one year on Tucker’s staff at Colorado as the Buffs’ defensive backs coach. Tillman followed Tucker to Michigan State despite not having an on-field role in 2020. But that has changed in 2021.

“Travares is an excellent defensive backs coach who has played and coached at the highest levels of football,” Tucker said in a statement released by the university Thursday afternoon. “He played seven seasons in the NFL and has coached in the College Football Playoff.”

Tillman, a native of Lyons, Ga., worked with Tucker as a defensive quality control coach at the University of Georgia in 2018. Prior to that, he was a defensive graduate assistant at Georgia in 2016-17.

Tillman played at Georgia Tech from 1996-99. He played for Buffalo, Carolina and Miami in the NFL from 2000 to 2007.

“I was impressed with Travares when he was on our defensive staff at Georgia and have been working with him ever since,” Tucker said. “He connects with the players and will be dynamic and relentless on the recruiting trail.

“Travares has already spent one season on our staff here at MSU, so he understands our culture and what we’re doing from a schematic perspective. He possesses the traits and skills we’re looking for on our defensive staff.”

At Georgia, Tillman worked directly with Tucker in coaching the safeties and assisted with recruiting along with coaching the offensive scout team. His quality control duties included breaking down film of opponents and writing weekly scouting reports.

Georgia was 32-10 when he was on staff, including a 13-2 mark in 2017 that included an SEC Championship, a victory in the Rose Bowl over Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal, and an appearance in the CFP National Championship Game. Georgia was the third-ranked pass defense in the nation that season.

Prior to joining Kirby Smart’s staff at Georgia, he served as the defensive backs and head track coach for four years (2012-15) at Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia; he was also the school’s assistant athletic director his last two years there. He helped coach the team to a 41-8 record over those four seasons, advancing to the state quarterfinals all four years, the state semifinals twice and in the state championship game in 2013. Eight players earned collegiate football scholarships during his time there.

In 2013, Tillman was a recipient of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship. He spent that summer working with the defensive backs at training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles under its first-year head coach Chip Kelly.

Tillman was a four-year letterman and two-time All-ACC performer at Georgia Tech playing defensive back, starting three years at safety and cornerback from 1996-99. He recorded 236 tackles in his Yellow Jacket career, fourth at the time of his graduation among defensive backs at the school and still eighth on GT’s all-time chart. He also made seven interceptions, tying for the team lead with four his sophomore season. As a senior, he was named a team captain and also earned Academic All-ACC honors.

The Buffalo Bills selected Tillman in the second round of the 2000 National Football League Draft (No. 58 overall). He played two seasons with the Bills, primarily at free safety. After missing the 2002 season with an injury, he was in the Houston Texans’ camp and made the final 53-man roster but was waived early in the season; however, the Carolina Panthers picked him up the very next day and he would spend the next two years (2003-04) in Charlotte, helping the team to the 2003 NFC Championship by defeating Philadelphia and gain a berth opposite New England in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Tillman then signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Miami Dolphins (2005-07), where he would finish as a pro after a second knee injury ultimately ended his career. He started 18 of his 33 games in Miami, recording 115 tackles with three interceptions. In seven seasons in the professional ranks (74 games and 29 starts), he had 180 tackles, with four interceptions and 15 pass deflections.

He then returned to Georgia Tech to finish up his degree, graduating in 2010 with a bachelor’s in business management.



