Rippetoe joins MSU as the fourth head coach in program history. She returns to the the Spartans after a 15-year gap when she was previously an assistant coach with the program from 2000 until 2008.

MSU has concluded a 24-day search after parting ways with Kim Chavers last month. Chavers was hired in 2019.

Rippetoe arrives in East Lansing with over two decades of experience in college rowing at the Division I level. That resume includes stints at both Rhode Island (where she was at for the past four seasons) and Michigan State as an assistant and recruiting coordinator, and 10 seasons at the helm of Boston University's rowing program.

"There are many reasons Stacey Rippetoe is the right coach to guide the next era of Spartan rowing," MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller said about Rippetoe. "Her experience building a successful program at Boston University speaks to her ability as a recruiter and coach. Most recently, she has been the recruiting coordinator at Rhode Island, where she has been involved in building their championship culture. Obviously, her time at Michigan State gives her some institutional knowledge, and she knows the values that we hold important. She was a large part of the most successful era of Spartan rowing as well, and her ties to both our local community and our alumni base give her a head start in establishing relationships upon her return. We're excited to have her back in East Lansing, and eager to watch the program's growth."

RIppetoe is a native of Oakhurt, New Jersey and earned a bachelor's degree in biological science from Rutgers University in 1997. While with the Scarlet Knights, she competed in rowing and her team finished sixth at the inaugural NCAA Championship. Rippetoe went on to earn her master's degree in kinesiology, with an emphasis in sports psychology, from Michigan State in 2006.

"I am extremely honored to be the next head rowing coach for Michigan State University," Rippetoe said in a statement released by MSU announcing her hiring. "Since my last years on the Grand, I've drawn upon my previous Spartan experiences many times throughout the process of building competitive teams. I am looking forward to going fast in Green again!

"I want to thank everyone involved in bringing me back to East Lansing, especially Alan Haller, [Assistant Athletic Director] Jacquie Joseph, [Associate Athletic Director] Julee Burgess, and [Deputy Athletic Director] Jen Smith. I also want to thank all the extraordinary coaches and athletes I've had the privilege of working with over the past 26 years, as they have built my coaching strength and resilience as only teammates can for one another. I can't wait to get to work!"

During her first stint with MSU rowing from 2000 through 2008, Rippetoe helped oversee six first-team All-Americans and an additional four second-team selections, as well as 23 All-Central Region (either first or second team) picks. The Spartans earned 27 selections to the Big Ten first or second team during Rippetoe's tenure with the program in East Lansing and boasted three Big Ten Athletes of the Year and four Big Ten Freshmen of the Year.

Michigan State also excelled in the classroom and the community during that time as 136 Spartans were selected to Academic All-Big Ten teams and 15 earned CRCA National Scholar-Athlete team honors.

Rippetoe helped launch the "We Can Row" program in 2002 which teaches breast cancer survivors how to row, while also doubling as a study to measure the potential positive impact that exercise can have in breast cancer survivors.

Rippetoe left East Lansing in 2008 to become the head coach at Boston University from 2008 until 2017. The Terriers qualified for the NCAA Championships during her tenure in back-to-back years, propelled in 2013 and 2014 thanks to conference titles in the Colonial Athletic Association and then Patriot League, respectively. Rippetoe was a three-time conference coach of the year and guided BU boats to six Eastern Sprints medals, three of those coming in 2012. Her final four seasons in Boston were in the Patriot League where she guided her team to a title in 2014 and second place finishes in 2016 and 2017. Under her leadership, the Terriers boasted a total of 23 All-Patriot League selections, and three times in her four Patriot League seasons the Terrier varsity eight was the Boat of the Year.

After that, Rippetoe served as an assistant coach at Division III Wellesley College from 2017 until 2019.

As for Rippetoe's most recent stop, she was hired by Rhode Island in August of 2019 as assistant coach/recruiting coordinator. Rippetoe helped lead the Rams to a pair of Atlantic 10 titles in both 2021 and 2022.