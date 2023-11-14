"Over the past 10 years, the event has become a signature event," Izzo said. "I don't think there's any question. And for us to be a part of that is an honor."

Izzo sees the Champions Classic as one of the premier events in all of college basketball as it features four of the top programs in the country annually with MSU, Duke, Kentucky and Kansas .

"There's nothing like playing in this tournament of champions," Izzo said about the Champions Classic event. "I think it's been one of the great things that has happened to Michigan State University and our basketball program."

To open the presser, Izzo talked about how much of an honor it is for the program to be playing in the Champions Classic, an event that many Spartan alum and supporters have attended over the years.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo met with the media on Monday to preview the matchup with Duke and touch on several other topics regarding his team.

The Spartans are coming off of their first victory of the season after defeating Southern Indiana 74-51 last Thursday night, bouncing back from an u nexpected season-opening loss to James Madison three nights prior.

No. 18 Michigan State men's basketball (1-1) will take the court for its third game of the 2023-2024 season when it faces the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night in Chicago at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

"We've shot it well this week, but that's not all I'm looking at. I'm looking at can we rebound the ball better? (Duke) struggled at the same time in their last game, they were getting out-rebounded, I think it was 29 to 15 at halftime. So as you can see around college basketball, everybody's trying to figure out who they've got, what they've got. And that's what we're trying to do, too. I still like what we've got, we've got to put guys in better position to be successful."

"Unlike a lot of Duke teams, they do have some experienced guys, they do have guys who have started, they do have guys who have played and they do have guys who have turned down chances to go to the NBA last year," Izzo said. "The biggest thing, they've got the kid, (Ryan) Young from Northwestern that is playing 15-18 minutes a game. We're just going to have to shoot the ball better — big surprise.

With the Blue Devils' talent and experience, Izzo knows his team will have to be on its top game to come out with a victory in this one.

"Roach has been a three-year starter, Proctor a two-year starter, Filipowski is a two-year starter. He's averaging 25 points and seven rebounds (per game) in the first two games. And the other guy with some experience is (Mark) Mitchell."

"We've had really good practices the last two days," Izzo mentioned. "With Duke, I watched their game when they lost at home (to Arizona). Like I said, everybody is struggling to find out who they are and what they are. They have three really, really good players. Jeremy Roach is a guy that hurt us two years ago ... We played Duke in the tournament and he hit those big threes late in the game when we were up. He almost left last year, but is still there. (Tyrese) Proctor and (Kyle) Filipowski are kids who could have definitely left last year and they both came back.

The team has now had a few days since its victory over Southern Indiana in a much-needed bounced -back victory, but Izzo acknowledged Tuesday's game will have to be played at a much different level.

In the all-time series, Duke leads Michigan State 14-4, but the Spartans have split the last four meetings with the Blue Devils in what has become a sort of rivalry between the two programs being how much they have seen one another recently, either in the NCAA Tournament or early in the regular season.

"This has been a very good rivalry in its own way for two teams that aren't in the same conference," Izzo said. "Unfortunately, they have won more than we have, but I think 90 percent of the games have been very, very, very good games. I expect this will be a dogfight, too. They're very talented. They play a lot of three guards, in fact sometimes they are playing three point guards. What I would say is, it's two programs that have done it the right way. Two programs that there's been great respect for. I'm a little mad at (former Duke head coach) Mike (Krzyzewski) that he didn't let us win a few more of those games. But other than that — I recruited (current Duke head coach) Jon Scheyer, I've known Jon and he's done a good job there and some of the staff is the same."

Izzo did admit that it would be a little unusual, and something he will have to get used to, looking down at the Duke bench and not seeing the all-time winningest coach in college basketball history, Mike Krzyzewski, on the opposing sideline.

"It'll be different looking down there and not seeing Mike Krzyzewski," Izzo explained. "That will be different for me for sure. But they're in good hands, they're doing well and hopefully we are, too."

For the Spartans, this will be a game where the veteran players will have to step up and make plays against one of the nation's top teams. After the JMU loss, Izzo challenged some of the upperclassmen to step up, as well as take on roles as leaders head on. Izzo expects them to be up for the challenge for this one.

"I think some of them have played (in games like this)," Izzo said about his veterans. "A.J. (Hoggard), Malik (Hall) played in that game a few years ago and they know what the Duke-Michigan State game is. And they know what the tournament of champions is. This is a game that's one of the most watched nights of basketball the whole year. I just try to express upon them, that doesn't happen to everybody. This is an opportunity and it's a privilege. I think we'll get our best game, and I also think (Duke is) awfully good and every bit deserving of their ranking."

Speaking of A.J. Hoggard, it has been no secret that the senior point guard and Izzo have often had somewhat different points of view in terms of how to best lead to the team, but at the same time, the goal has always been the same between the two. While the process of getting there hasn't always been smooth, Izzo and Hoggard do see eye-to-eye that as the point guard, he needs to lead the team.

"I'm always gonna be wanting more out of my point guard, especially a guy that's done it year-after-year," Izzo said about Hoggard. "He practiced really well this week. It's almost like, for some strange reason, I need him and I think he needs me. It's kind of a neat deal. But I do respect the changes he's made this summer, the practice, the things he did all summer.

"I still think once in a while you revert back, and get a little lazier — you don't push it as much as you should. I think right now, I am looking for (Hoggard) to be me on the court. I think you have to have a leader on the court that rallies the other players. So, if I'm critical of something, I'm critical of that. But you never be critical of something you don't think you can get."

Izzo, exaggerating, claims he's had about two million talks with Hoggard. He knows that Hoggard still has more to give, which the point guard agrees with.

One other interesting note that Izzo mentioned was that freshman guard/wing Gehrig Normand is expected to redshirt this season. However, while that is the plan right now, Izzo also made it clear that the decision is not final just yet.

"It's the plan," Izzo said about Normand redshirting this season. "I talk to his family, and I talk to him, and the way he shot it in practice the last two weeks, you'd say, 'Why?' But we also think he's gotta get stronger, and some things he's gotta improve on. He's a very good athlete. We're very high on Gehrig. Like, we're very high, to the point where I told his parents we may un-redshirt him. You know, 'You take a look at these couple of games, we'll take a look at these couple games.' We're not gonna do that in January, but for right now."

Izzo also questioned why the NCAA allows football players to play four games while still being able to preserve a redshirt, yet basketball players only get a couple of exhibition games.

For now, the thought is that Normand will redshirt this year, however, it can still change.

"The game plan is to try to do it, (but) that is not etched in stone yet," Izzo said about a potential redshirt for Normand. "That will be something that Gehrig and I and his parents and my staff figure out in the near future."