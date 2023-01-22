The Michigan State men’s basketball team lost against Indiana on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 82-69 in a tough road environment at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

A lot of things went wrong for the Spartans in this game. It’s also fair to wonder if fatigue is catching up to Michigan State at this point. This was MSU’s third game in the past seven days, and seventh game played since Jan. 3.

Additionally, despite dressing and warming up, forward Malik Hall remained out with a foot injury, and it was reported prior to the game tipping off that guard Tyson Walker was playing through an illness. Not having Hall’s leadership, versatility and overall skill set continues to impact a Michigan State team that lacks depth, and not having Walker feeling completely healthy likely played a factor as well.

The Spartans actually got off to a strong start in this one, mostly due to the play of forward Joey Hauser, who was the catalyst for an early 10-0 run for Michigan State. Hauser scored 11 of the Spartans’ first 17 points and actually reached 11 points before the Hoosiers did.

However, when point guard A.J. Hoggard picked up his second foul with 8:17 remaining in the first half, the momentum shifted. Head coach Tom Izzo sat Hoggard the rest of the half, and it sparked a huge run for the Hoosiers. While Hoggard struggled with his shot on Sunday (2-for-8 from the field for 11 points), the offense runs much smoother with him at the helm. The Spartans looked discombobulated with Hoggard on the bench, not scoring a field goal for the last 4:01 of the first half, and allowing Indiana to close the half on an 11-3 run in that span.

Michigan State started out strong in the second half as well. The Spartans went on a 12-5 run through the first 4:08 of second-half gameplay. The contest remained close until around the 12-minute mark of the second half, but Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis and the rest of the Hoosiers took over and closed the game out strong to secure a 13-point victory for IU.

Jackson-Davis had an incredible game, finishing with 31 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks and four assists. Guards Trey Galloway and Tamar Bates added 17 points each for Indiana as well. Make no mistake about it, the Hoosiers were the better team on Sunday.

Michigan State performed poorly in several statistical categories that contributed to the loss:

-MSU went 4-for-14 from 3-point range (29%) compared to 9-for-15 (60%) for IU

-MSU shot 68% from the free-throw line (19-for-28) compared to 88% (21-for-24) for IU

-MSU was out-rebounded 32-30 (including 10-9 on the offensive glass) and outscored 9-4 in second chance points

-MSU was outscored in bench points 25-9

-MSU had its shots blocked six times (and recorded just one block for itself)

-MSU had just six assists on 23 made field goals (Indiana had 13 assists on 26 buckets)

-MSU was outscored in points in the paint 34-26

Basketball is a game of runs. Teams put together strong scoring streaks and trade runs throughout games in just about every contest. That is nothing new. But Michigan State has gotten into a habit this season of either getting off to poor starts (think back to the loss to No. 3 Purdue or even the victory against No. 23 Rutgers), or building good leads and then giving it up (what happened on Sunday against Indiana).

The Big Ten is a grind. Just about every team in this league is competitive and there are no “easy” games. No team gets through the conference without a loss here and there (even Purdue has one), but Michigan State has now lost three of its last four games in conference play. That follows a seven-game winning streak prior to the loss at Illinois on Jan. 13.

Michigan State now sits at 13-7 overall this season and 5-4 in conference play. The Spartans drop to fifth-place in the Big Ten after the loss to the Hoosiers. MSU has to find more consistency if it plans to compete for a top-four finish in the Big Ten standings to get a coveted double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament, and secure a favorable seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Perhaps the Spartans will find that consistency when Hall returns, which could be sooner than expected, and with arguably the most challenging stretch of the season now over.