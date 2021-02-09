When Jaylon Glover was a little league running back sensation in the areas around Lakeland, Fla., he made so many tacklers miss and was so elusive that he made it look like the defensive players didn’t want to get near him.

“It’s like they’re afraid of you,” one of his coaches said. “It’s like you’re The Boogie Man. They’re afraid to tackle The Boogie Man!”

Now that Glover is a junior at Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson High School, he’s still elusive, still hard to tackle. And they still call him The Boogie Man.

But now it’s just “Boogie” for short.

“You wouldn’t believe it,” Glover said, “but I go around school and people will be like, ‘Hey Boogie!’”

Now, a host of college recruiters are calling him anything he wants.

Glover picked up an offer from Michigan State on Sunday to go with offers from Florida State, South Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Purdue, Iowa State, Miami, Kentucky and many mid-majors.

He rushed for more than 1,600 yards last year despite missing two games due to contact tracing.

He’s a high three-star recruit, ranked No. 40 in Florida and is the No. 4 running back in the talent-rich Sunshine State.

He noticed Michigan State running backs coach Will Peagler beginning to follow him on Twitter last week.

“I was like, ‘Okay, maybe something’s up,’” Glover said. “But sometimes they track you quietly. So I didn’t know it was going to happen as quick as it did.

“I told him, ‘Thanks for the follow.’

“He said he wanted to get on the phone soon in the next two days. And then I called Coach Will on Sunday and he offered me.”

That puts Michigan State squarely in the fold for the quick-juking, jump-cutting Glover. But MSU has some catching up to do.