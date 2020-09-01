SpartanMag - Michigan State getting busy with 2022 class

¨Recruit everyday¨ is a mantra Mel Tucker and the Michigan State coaching staff use often, and they mean it. They especially mean it on September 1st. September 1st marks the first day college staffs can fully communicate with the upcoming seniors, class of 2022. This day is known as a mini-holiday around the country recruiting. Colleges will send offers and graphics out to prospects all over the country. The Michigan State coaching staff has already proven to be very aggressive recruiters starting with Mel Tucker all the way down to the positional graduate assistants. The entire staff hit the ground running sending personalized messages and graphics to recruits everywhere

Mel Tucker and Jay Johnson both reached out to all the top quarterback prospects



¨Oh yea they have shown me a lot of attention today. Mel Tucker, Jay Johnson, Jake Reiling, and Sean Levy. Yeah I have a good relationship with the position coaches and I talk to Coach Levy a lot. Definitely I have a lot of interest in MSU and I really want to get a feel of the school¨

¨Coach Johnson, Coach Tucker, Coach Reiling reached out. I have been building a great relationship with Coach Johnson over the phone and I’m looking forward to continuing to learn about MSU, the staff, and offensive scheme.¨

¨Yes it is but yes MSU has been one of the schools Coach Johnson, Coach Reiling and a few more.

Thank you @MSU_Football appreciate the love . pic.twitter.com/1y7Gkg4nSS — Jayden Max Denegal (@jdtothemax22) September 1, 2020

Can confirm “basically the entire” Michigan State staff reached out.



“Yessir of course they were pretty much the first to hit me up last night. Coach Peagler and Reed. I plan to visit in the near future.”

“MSU definitely hit me up a lot. Coach Peagler and Tucker.”

“It’s been pretty crazy today. Most definitely Coach Tucker reached out and I'm excited to start building that relationship with him”

“Yeah , I talked to Sean Levy, Lisa , Coach Hawkins. We talked football and Madden”

Michigan State was one of his first offers, got ahead in this recruitment early.

“I’m just really excited to receive an offer and have an opportunity to build a better relationship with the staff & looking forward to visiting the school.“

Lots of schools hit up Campbell but he says MSU is one he will definitely stay in contact with



“MSU came out hard!!” Mel Tucker, Hazelton and Barnett all reached out

“I heard from them a good amount. Coach Tucker and their official page.”

“Oh yeah most definitely, prolly their entire team has reached out. Without a doubt a top priority.”



“Yessir they were the first to hit me up. Coach Kap and Tucker. https://twitter.com/brosciousgavin/status/1300810143215489026?s=21

Huge genuine thank you to each and every coach that has reached out tonight. My family and I are beyond grateful and highly favored! — Darrius Clemons (@DarriusClemons) September 1, 2020

Heard from MSU right at Midnight

“A lot of their staff members reached out last night and this morning. Right now i’m keeping my options completely open but regardless MSU is a school I would like to stay in contact with.”

“Yessir. Michigan State was one of the first I heard from on this fine morning.”

“Of course I had a ton of their staff reach out and it means a lot.”

Yes. Coach Tucker himself reached out.”

“I heard from Kapilovic, Peagler, GA Jack Harris and Mel Tucker”

“I heard from Coach Kap, Harris and Mel Tucker”

“MSU hit me up the most out of everyone!”

“Yes I heard from msu early. Coach Tucker texted me himself!”

“Coach Tucker and Kapilovic reached out!”

“Yessir, coach Burton and the head coach contacted me”

“ i heard from almost the whole defensive staff already, i am facetiming the defensive staff tonight @ around 6pm.”

“Yes indeed.Coach cleminson coach tucker & Coach Gibson.”

“Yes they reached out multiple times. Seems like a great school, Coach had a lot of knowledge last time I talked to him.”

“Coach Hawkins was in touch.”

Coach Tucker and Kapilovic reached out. It’s a great school and big boy football.”

“I had multiple MSU coaches hit me up, including their football account. I really appreciated all the love.”

Yeah i’ve heard a lot from them today all good things just trying to build a relationship. Building a strong relationship with coach Hawkins.

In-State DB getting attention





MSU did reach out. Been talking to them for a while. Coach Gilmore, Tucker and Ruffing

“I heard from basically all the coaches.”