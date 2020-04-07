AFTER A GREAT TALK WITH COACH HAWKINS I’M BLESSED TO RECEIVE AN OFFER FROM MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY #SpartanDawgs #GoGreen #RELENTESS pic.twitter.com/apNEhcpvJs

Michigan State coaching staff has been busy in the last day extending offers out to many of the top 2022 prospects in the country including one for Birmingham Groves 2022 ATH Jaden Mangham.

Mangham has had a busy week as well receiving six offers since last friday which has been fun but crazy for him all at the same time.

The offer from Michigan State stuck out to Mangham for a few reasons though.

"It means a lot to be offered by your in-state school," says Mangham.

Mangham has a unique relationship with the new coaching staff with his brother, Jaren, a 2019 gradute of Cass Tech at Colorado now.

"My relationship with the staff is great and I understand why Tucker went to Michigan State, mine and Jaren's recruitments are very different."

Although the brothers are in different places in life right now, Jaden says Jaren has helped a lot throughout the process.

"I was introduced to recruiting young when he was going through it and went on a lot of visits with him. Him and my family will definitely be there to help me through it."

Coaches have raved about Mangham's size, athleticism, speed, and playmaking ability.



Mangham is a 3 star prospect listed at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds and is now at 17 offers including MSU, Penn State, Colorado, Kentucky, among others.