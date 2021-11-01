Michigan State gearing up for November Madness
Michigan State (8-0, 5-0) is ranked No. 5 in the country coming off a 37-33 win over then-unbeaten Michigan as it prepares for a tricky match-up with Purdue (5-3, 3-2), which has momentum coming of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news