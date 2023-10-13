The Michigan State football team boasts two promising true freshmen on defense worth keeping an eye on: cornerback Chance Rucker and linebacker Jordan Hall.

Rucker, who earned a three-star ranking in the 2023 recruiting cycle and was ranked as the No. 52 cornerback prospect in the country, held scholarship offers from prominent programs like Arkansas, Colorado and Florida State and several others. He ultimately chose the Spartans over the field in June of 2022, and was an early enrollee at Michigan State in January.

Hall was also highly sought after as a four-star prospect in the 2023 cycle and ranked as the No. 4 linebacker and No. 76 overall recruit in the class. He had offers from prestigious programs such as Notre Dame, Miami (FL), Florida, Georgia and Penn State, among many others. Like Rucker, he chose to enroll early at Michigan State this past winter. This provided the two freshmen plenty of time to familiarize themselves with not only college life at Michigan State, but the college football experience as a whole.

Their hard work during winter conditioning, spring football, summer workouts and fall camp has been manifested so far during the regular season, as both have moved into starting roles due to injuries plaguing the Spartans yet again.

With an injury to fellow cornerback Charles Brantley, Rucker, who has consistently improved his production since his debut in the Richmond game, emerged and made his name known during the Maryland game, totaling five tackles (two solo, three assisted) in his first-career start. He also started against Iowa in Michigan State's last game.

The freshman defensive back spoke about his increased role. Rucker was pleased with his performance against the Terrapins, but as far as the Iowa game goes, he thinks he left a lot to be desired.

“Maryland, great, Iowa was kind of iffy," Rucker said about his performances thus far. "I didn’t feel like I guarded well, but the ball wasn’t thrown as much (versus Iowa)."

While it it certainly happens in college football, it isn’t extremely common for a true freshman to start as a cornerback, and Rucker knows this, but as mentioned previously, injuries have necessitated Rucker’s role and his transition to a starter. Additionally, coaches have mentioned that in preseason camp, Rucker was seen as an immediate difference-maker, and possibly someone who could move into a starting role, but an injury limited Rucker’s playing time early in the season.