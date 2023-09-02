News More News
Michigan State Football: Takeaways from victory over Central Michigan

Michigan State wide receiver Tyrell Henry (2) makes a catch for a touchdown against Central Michigan defensive back De'Javion Stepney (5) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Michigan State wide receiver Tyrell Henry (2) makes a catch for a touchdown against Central Michigan defensive back De'Javion Stepney (5) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Colin Jankowski • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Michigan State ultimately came out on top on Friday night, beating Central Michigan 31-7. After a slow start to the game, the Spartan offense surged in a one-minute scoring drive (actually, just under at 57 seconds) to take the lead at the end of the first half, 10-7, and never looked back from that point forward.

There were plenty of concerns and plenty to be excited about for Michigan State fans, so let's dive into some of the quick takeaways from the win.

Spartans shake off the rust

As mentioned, the Michigan State offense looked a bit slow to start Friday night. There were some missed throws, many drops and penalties racked up at the worst time on the Chippewas' lone scoring drive. But, when it looked like maybe the Chips were working with some upset magic, the Spartans responded with a quick touchdown drive before the half. Noah Kim started to look a bit more settled in, finding wide receiver Jaron Glover twice on the drive for gains of 32 and 33 yards, setting up running back Nathan Carter's first rushing touchdown in a Spartan jersey, and the first of the year for the team.

The second half came with even more success, and the offense seemed to finally click. It may only be Central Michigan, but the Chippewas put up a good fight in the first half, and Michigan State has some positive momentum heading into its next matchup with Richmond next week, and the Spartans will look to build on that going forward. They'll need to find some consistency quickly with Washington coming to town in just two weeks and the Big Ten play starting after that.

The wide receiver room is still strong

Fans probably felt like the sky was falling this offseason when wide receiver Keon Coleman hit the transfer portal. He was going to operate as the unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver for the Spartans, and a lot was made about the group's overall inexperience, outside of Tre Mosley. But, one thing that stood out in Friday's win, especially in the second half, is there is still plenty of talent among the wide receivers, especially young talent.

As mentioned, Glover had two big plays to swing some momentum back in the Spartans' favor late in the first half. Christian Fitzpatrick had a 72-yard reception in the second half to set up Tyrell Henry's incredible one-handed touchdown grab. Michigan State still has a lot of talent in the room, and with a tune-up game on deck against Richmond, there's time for them to develop even more chemistry before some big games come up on the schedule.

The defense is improving

It's no secret that defense has been a problem for Michigan State the last few seasons, but the unit showed some positive progress on Friday night. There's definitely some room to improve, especially in terms of penalties, but the second half felt like a step forward for a defense that has struggled in the past.

The defensive backs were jumping routes, and Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay had an interception, thanks to a tip from nickel back Angelo Grose. The pass rush might have only gotten to the quarterback three times for sacks, but they were very close to quite a few more through the night and applied a lot of pressure. The defense held the Chips to 96 yards passing, which was a nice change of pace compared to the past couple of seasons. Perhaps more impressively, MSU held extremely mobile CMU quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr.to just 41 rushing yards.

Young players such as defensive lineman Zion Young, cornerback Dillon Tatum and safeties Malik Spencer and Jaden Mangham, and others showed a lot of promise for the future as well.

Again, Michigan State has the luxury of a pretty light matchup against FCS opponent Richmond coming up, so there's time to really clean up the little things going forward. However, Richmond did average 424.1 yards per game and 31.3 points per game in 2022, which both ranked third in the Coastal Athletic Association Conference. The Spiders know how to move the ball, but the Spartans should own a large talent advantage.

Final thoughts

It wasn't pretty at times, but win is a win, and given the second half showing from the Spartans, there's no need to panic after the first-half mistakes. Especially when you consider that on the offense, there are quite a few new faces in some pretty big positions, such as quarterback, running back and wide receiver. Overall, the team showed good poise, fighting back from adversity, and really thrived in the second half, especially defensively.

If the Spartans come out slow again next week against the Spiders, then we can revisit some things. But for right now, Michigan State is in a good spot and should feel good about the win overall. Again, Central Michigan wasn't the most feared opponent, but the Chippewas played hard. Michigan State did exactly what it was supposed to do against a Mid-American Conference foe: win handily.

With all of this said, the team is only likely to improve from here. Exactly how far this team can go remains to be seen, and there is quite a bit of work to do, but the second half of Friday's game was promising.

