That game was rough. Michigan State fell to Washington by a final score of 41-7, allowing a record-breaking 713 yards of total offense in the loss. For three quarters, it seemed nothing could go the Spartans' way before a four-yard touchdown run by quarterback Katin Houser finally got MSU on the board late. It was a small positive in a sea of negatives on Saturday. Let's dive into some takeaways.

Back to reality

The biggest thing that Saturday showed was there is still a long way to go before the Spartans are going to compete with the big programs of the sport. Washington is an incredibly talented team, especially on offense. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. looks to be a real-deal Heisman contender through three games (and the Spartans are finally free of ever having to play him again. Take a deep breath, fans). The Huskies' wide receiver room is loaded with NFL talent. "It was a good experience just to see what top-10 teams look like for our team," acting head coach Harlon Barnett said after the game. "Now we know what we have to do if we want to be that type of team." Even with all the outside noise surrounding the program this week — of course, the suspension of head coach Mel Tucker amidst sexual harassment allegations was a distraction to the team, and it was understandably an emotional time for the players — Michigan State looked overmatched from the opening whistle Huskies. A historic loss like this may have not been helped by the situation, but I don't really believe it would have been much better if Mel Tucker was on the sideline in this game. The fact of the matter is that Michigan State is still now where it needs in terms of on-field performance to be a true competitor in the Big Ten as of now.

Questions at quarterback

The Spartans have some questions that need to be addressed this week about the quarterback position. I've personally been high on Noah Kim since the spring. I felt he was probably the best option for the Spartans at quarterback. And after winning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after the Richmond game, I thought maybe the quarterback battle was officially over. But, competition level matters. No disrespect to Central Michigan or Richmond, but in Kim's first start against a Power Five team, struggled quite a bit against the Huskies. He missed some throws he had made fairly consistently in the first two weeks of the year. I'm not sure if it was nerves or just because this was the first true test for him, and his offensive line didn't do him many favors either, but regardless, if the Spartans want to compete, games like this can't happen. KIm went just 12-for-31 passes (38.7%) for 136 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception on Saturday. Simply put, that is not good enough. After the game, redshirt senior Tre Mosley also noted that the wide receivers have to be better in the passing game as well. I'm not sure that benching him is the right move, but certainly the leash needs to be a bit shorter going forward this season. We'll see how this week's practices shake out and if he can bounce back against Maryland next week. As mentioned, Houser led the Spartans' only touchdown drive of the game versus Washington, but that was deep in the game after Washington had taken its foot of the gas, so to speak.

Watch the tape (then burn it), clean it up and move on

I do think a lot of what happened Saturday was because of a mountain of mental errors by the Spartans. Blown coverage, missed tackles, substitution errors and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties plagued the Spartans against the Huskies on Saturday, and these have been issues through the first three weeks of the season. The difference is, Washington was a good enough team to capitalize on them. Barnett acknowledged it Saturday. "We've got a lot of things that we have to clean up," Barnett said. "Missed tackles, substitution errors, things like that." Also, one of the biggest question marks for Michigan State entering the 2023 campaign was whether or not the team has improved in pass coverage. After ranking toward the bottom of the country in passing defense the past couple of years, the Spartans looked improved in this area through two games. However, the first two opponents did not challenge Michigan State downfield. Everybody knew that the first real test for the young MSU secondary would be in Week Three. Now, Washington is on another level, and has the No. 1 passing attack in the nation (493.3 yards per game after Saturday) for a reason. But it's pretty obvious that Michigan State has not yet improved in this regard. The linebackers also, once again struggled in coverage, and often looked out of position and, as mentioned, missed far too many tackles. Barnett went on to say that leaders stepped up after the game in the locker room, telling each other what needs to happen next so that Saturday never happens again. The good news for the Spartans is there are still winnable games left on the schedule. Clean up the huge errors and Michigan State is still in a position to win a few games in the conference, and maybe even make a bowl game, which, given the circumstances of the remainder of the season, would be a success.

Final thoughts

Harlon Barnett and the players mentioned their goals are still in front of them with conference play starting next week, and they're not wrong. While there's a long road ahead and the Spartans are most likely not going to contend for a conference title down the stretch, there are still achievable objectives left on the board. Like I said, there are still quite a few winnable games left, and a realistic shot at six wins and a bowl game at the very least. Cleaning up the glaring issues from Saturday and playing some teams that don't have the top passing offenses in the country should allow Spartans to find themselves in some competitive games this season. The sky is not falling, but the loss to Washington was certainly a gut punch and a reality check for where this team actually stands. Ultimately, a week removed from the Mel Tucker news and facing a much more palatable opponent in Maryland could really benefit Michigan State. We'll just have to wait and see what happens as the Spartans open Big Ten play.