From East Lansing, SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni fields your questions on Michigan State football, recruiting and more.

In this edition, items of discussion include Michigan State's top RB recruiting targets, Xavier Tillman, Karim Mane, Gabe Nealy, Rocket Watts, Jason Novak, Gideon Smith, Tom Izzo, football recruiting decommitments, the question of when Spartan athletes might return to campus for optional workouts, and more.